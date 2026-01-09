Toyota has revealed yet another limited-run GR Yaris, this one wearing the slightly self-indulgent but undeniably intriguing name, GR Yaris Morizo RR.

Strip away the press-release reverence, and what you’re left with is a hot Yaris shaped directly by Akio Toyoda doing laps of the Nürburgring and then telling his engineers what annoyed him.

Toyoda – racing under his long-standing ‘Morizo’ alter ego – drove a GR Yaris in the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours, using Toyota’s eight-speed automatic. He apparently stayed in the car longer than planned, liked it more than expected, and came away convinced that the gearbox and chassis deserved to be turned into a road car. This is that car.

Only 100 will be sold in Japan, with another 100 earmarked for Europe, making it rarer than most GR specials before it’s even landed. Buyers will be chosen by lottery, which seems fitting given how quickly previous GR Yaris limited editions have sold out. Cars are expected to be ready from spring 2026, and the price is, as you’d expect, TBC.

Mechanically, the Morizo RR gets suspension tweaks based on Nürburgring running, helped by a sizeable carbon rear wing generating genuine downforce rather than just Instagram engagement. Toyota says it’s still compliant enough for daily driving, which is manufacturer-speak for “it won’t shake your fillings out on a commute”.

There’s also a new four-wheel-drive setting called Morizo mode, replacing the standard car’s gravel mode. It locks the torque split to 50:50 front to rear, which should make the car feel more planted and predictable when you’re leaning on it hard, rather than clever and fidgety.

Visually, it’s hard to miss. Gravel Khaki paint, matte bronze wheels, yellow brake calipers and a carbon bonnet make sure everyone knows this isn’t a regular Yaris. Inside, there’s yellow stitching, suede trim and a smaller steering wheel with reworked paddles and switches lifted from Toyota’s rally experience. There’s even a numbered plaque, just in case you forget it’s special.

Is it excessive? Probably. Is it marketing-heavy? Definitely. But it’s also another example of Toyota letting its chairman go racing and then turning the results into something you can (theoretically) buy. And frankly, the GR Yaris has earned the benefit of the doubt.