Alfa Romeo has unveiled the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, a limited-run special edition restricted to just ten cars worldwide. And if you were thinking of snapping one up - tough luck, they’ve all been sold!

The model marks the first tangible outcome of the brand’s partnership with Italian America’s Cup sailing team of the same name.

What's new with the Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Luna Rossa

Based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Luna Rossa edition has been developed under Alfa Romeo’s new Bottegafuoriserie customisation programme and is positioned as the most aerodynamically advanced Quadrifoglio to date. While the mechanical package remains familiar, the focus of this special series is on aerodynamics, materials and exclusivity rather than outright power gains.

At its core is the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 producing 520hp, paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential. Alfa Romeo says the drivetrain continues to deliver the balance and precision for which the Quadrifoglio is known, with no changes announced to performance figures beyond the aerodynamic improvements.

All the aero, all the time

Those improvements are significant, with the Luna Rossa wearing a bespoke fully carbon-fibre aero kit – including front bumper appendages, underbody profiles, side skirts and a large dual-profile rear wing. It’s claimed that the raft of aero bells and whistles allow the Luna Rossa edition to generate up to five times more downforce than the standard production car. Wowzer!

Specifically, Alfa claims a peak of around 140kg of downforce at full chat, while maintaining low drag to retain the top speed of 186mph. The aerodynamic balance remains close to the standard car, with a 40/60 front-to-rear split intended to preserve predictable handling.

The rear wing is the most visually striking element, apparently drawing inspiration from the foils used on Luna Rossa’s AC75 racing yacht. Alfa Romeo engineers have effectively inverted the concept to maximise downforce without excessive surface area.

Visually, the car adopts an iridescent paint finish inspired by the Luna Rossa hull, combined with a two-tone black and grey scheme. Red accents feature throughout, including a side stripe with “Luna Rossa” branding and, for the first time in Alfa Romeo history, red-backed Alfa Romeo badges. Carbon fibre is used extensively for the roof, mirrors and exterior detailing, while the 19-inch wheels receive a bespoke red finish.

Inside, the connection to sailing continues. The car features Sparco bucket seats trimmed with materials and graphics inspired by the personal flotation devices worn by the Luna Rossa crew - a handy feature should your overzealous driving force and your passenger into an involuntary bladder release. The dashboard incorporates a thin section of an actual Luna Rossa sail, embedded as a decorative inlay, alongside extensive carbon-fibre trim.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa is built at Alfa Romeo’s Cassino plant before being finished through an artisan process involving specialist Italian suppliers. While it is unlikely to be seen on the road, Alfa Romeo describes the car as a technical and stylistic showcase, reflecting a deeper collaboration with Luna Rossa ahead of the 38th America’s Cup, set to be held in Italy for the first time in 2027.