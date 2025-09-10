Ferrari Testarossa Returns As 1036bhp SF90 Replacement

Let’s get to the point: The Ferrari Testarossa is back, and it’s the most powerful series-production Ferrari to date. Quite the story to start the day.

Meet the 849 Testarossa, replacing the somewhat unloved SF90. Deliberate naming strategy to get us more excited? An attempt at one-upping the reborn Lamborghini Countach from a few years back? Either way, we’re here for it.

Powering the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is a developed version of the powertrain used on its predecessor, a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 linked up to three electric motors – two on the front axle and a third sat between the gearbox and engine. Combined, it offers up a peak of 1036bhp, a 50bhp boost over the SF90.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa, rear 3/4

That extra power all comes from the V8 too, largely thanks to the introduction of a new turbocharger, which is said to be the largest ever fitted to a Ferrari production car.

Helping to contain that extra power is the carryover of Ferrari’s ABS Evo electronic braking tech as seen on the SF90 XX Stradale, which the Maranello outfit says ‘improves precision and consistency in all conditions’. In effect, the system is capable of more accurately estimating how much grip is available, allowing it to better exploit the tyres under braking.

Backing up the electronic changes are some good old mechanical tweaks. Larger discs and pads have been thrown on every corner, and revisions have been made to the suspension setup with lighter springs. Refined 849 TR-specific tyres from Michelin, Pirelli and Bridgestone are all available to pick from as well.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa, front

Ah, styling. We’d admittedly been avoiding talking about Ferrari’s in-house design, and we’ll let you decide if pining for Pininfarina or not is the right thing, but there’s no doubt it’s a pretty radical change over the SF90. The roofline is pretty similar, but its boxier rear is said to be inspired by the 512 S of 1970 and as with many recent new Ferraris, it gets the black front strip to bridge the headlights.

Beyond looks, though, a lot of the changes have been made for the sake of aerodynamics. Thanks to optimised airflow at the front, a redesigned underfloor and those significant changes at the rear, total downforce is said to be increased by 25kg at 155mph while improving cooling by around 15 per cent. In short, faster cornering, cooler engine, good times had by all.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa interior

SF90 owners trading in towards an 849 Testarossa should feel at home in the cabin. Much of the layout is the same as before, albeit with the introduction of a passenger-side screen and with a little more space for glovebox and rear bench storage, thanks to thinner door panels. Presumably not by much, but space is space.

Oh, and as with pretty much every recent Ferrari, you’ll be able to order the 849 Testarossa with an Assetto Fiorana package. This cuts weight by around 30kg thanks to further carbon fibre bodywork, a titanium exhaust, tubular seats and carbon fibre wheels. It also gets a more aggressive aerodynamic package, with larger canards up front, additional vortex generators for the undertray and additional wings at the back.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Assetto Fiorano

Ah, but I hear you say, “That’s good and well, but I’d like mine as a convertible.” Good news, there’s an 849 Testarossa Spider. Much the same as the coupe, just with the ability to open up the roof in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 28mph.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider

How much a Ferrari 849 Testarossa will cost you is not something that’s been made public. North of £500,000, presumably, and that’ll be before you work your way through an options list.