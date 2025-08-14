A Fast & Furious Arcade Game Is Coming To Consoles

Developers of Nintendo cult hit Cruis’n Blast are bringing an arcade cabinet F&F game to PS5, Xbox Series consoles and Switch
Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition Revealed, Coming To Consoles 24 October

We have often wondered why there has never been a truly good Fast & Furious console game. It almost may have happened, when the Tokyo Xtreme Racer devs were working away on a title before that was cancelled, but we’d argue none of the many games with the licence have pulled it off successfully.

Could that be about to change, though? This is Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition, and boy, it looks a little bit nuts.

It’s been developed by Raw Thrills, the team behind Cruis’n Blast, a bit of a cult favourite racing title on Nintendo Switch. F&F: Arcade Edition looks an awful lot like that in spirit, and you may even recognise this game if you’ve been in an arcade recently.

That’s because this is, in effect, a port of Raw Thrill’s arcade cabinet F&F game released in 2022. Obviously, just without the requirement to pop £1 in each time you want to play.

Eight cars will be available to race, albeit disappointingly none of the truly big hitters in the series by the looks of things – you’d think Brian’s Nissan Skyline or any of Dom’s Dodge Chargers would be a shoe-in.

You will at least be able to customise the cars that are there, and then go crash them into your friends thanks to split-screen local multiplayer. Doesn’t sound like there’ll be any online racing, though, so don’t rush to start that Race Wars Discord server.

As well as standard arcade races, bonus challenges will be available to play – including an event to stop a missile in the Swiss Alps, and to ground a plane in Hong Kong.

It won’t be too long until we can get our hands on Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition. It’ll release on 24 October for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and Nintendo Switch. 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

