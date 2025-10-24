Goo-Net Find Of The Week: A Suzuki Alto Hustle, Our New Kei Van Obsession

We didn’t know this high-roofed hero existed, but now we desperately need one in our lives
Suzuki Alto Hustle - side
Suzuki Alto Hustle - side

Welcome back to Goo-Net Find of the Week, a series in which we pretend we’re not procrastinating on a Friday afternoon by idly browsing the coolest online used car platform in the world, Japan’s Goo-Net Exchange.

We consider ourselves pretty enormous car nerds at CT Towers, which is why, like a zoologist uncovering some hitherto-undiscovered species of beetle, we’re always excited to stumble across a vehicle we had no inkling ever existed.

Suzuki Alto Hustle - front
Suzuki Alto Hustle - front

That’s what we came upon today on our weekly trawling of Goo-Net. Listed under Suzuki’s models, we found something called an Alto Hustle. Now, the Alto we know. It’s been at the heart of Suzuki’s kei car offering in Japan for decades, you’ve probably encountered the hot Works version many a time in Gran Turismo’s virtual used car dealerships, and we’ve even received a couple of versions of it in the UK.

But an Alto Hustle? That was a mystery to us. Turns out, it’s a third-gen Alto in which the stereo exclusively plays a flute-based disco one-hit wonder from 1975. No, wait – it’s a third-gen Alto with a van back end grafted onto it.

Suzuki Alto Hustle - interior
Suzuki Alto Hustle - interior

Yes, like a ’90s Japanese version of the Citroen 2CV Fourgonnette, the Alto Hustle taps into a particularly geeky part of our brain that finds small car-based vans appealing. That’s especially true when they’ve had a sporty makeover, as this one has – it’s got an Alto Works-style double rear spoiler arrangement and offset bonnet scoop, some bucket seats with an extremely jazzy pattern, a SuperTrapp aftermarket exhaust, and a set of StanceMagic wheels rather hilariously wrapped in sticky Bridgestone Potenza rubber.

Whether anything’s been done underneath to give it some go to match the show, we don’t know. The listing suggests it’s all-wheel drive, which the Hustle was originally available with, and turbocharged, which it wasn’t – however, the presence of a titchy intercooler suggests that this has indeed had an Alto Works engine dropped into it wholesale.

Suzuki Alto Hustle - rear
Suzuki Alto Hustle - rear

It is still automatic, which might sap some of the fun out of things, but nevertheless, if you want to combine your love of driving with the needs of your inner-city delivery business, we think we’ve found your new ride. That’s assuming you can stump up the ¥982,500, or around £4800, being asked for it, plus whatever it costs to import. If you can, then we implore you to Do The Hustle.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Gaming
Record-Breaking Yangwang U9 Xtreme Heading To Gran Turismo 7
Yangwang U9 Xtreme - front
News
The Mercedes GLC EV Kicks Off At £60,350
Mercedes GLC 400 - front
News
Forgotten Skoda 1000 MBX Reimagined As Sporty 2+2 EV
Skoda 1000 MBX concept - front
News
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Is Full Of Actual Gold
Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary - front
News
Yangwang U9 Xtreme Snatches Roadgoing EV ’Ring Record
Yangwang U9 Xtreme - front
News
Porsche Macan GTS Goes Electric With 563bhp, £89k Price Tag
Porsche Macan GTS, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving
Reviews
Lamborghini Temerario First Drive: The 10,000rpm V8 Future Is Bright
Lamborghini Temerario, front
Reviews
2025 Audi S6 Avant E-Tron Review: An S6, But Electric
Audi S6 Avant E-Tron - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia Sportage Review: The Car You Should Probably Tell People To Buy
2025 Kia Sportage, front
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front