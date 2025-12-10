We’re certain more than a few of you reading this will be in agreement when we say there are too many SUVs on the market these days. It feels like every other new car launch is some form of raised-up vehicle that, quite frankly, we’re not sure the world needs.

Sure, it may be a bit ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’ of us to proclaim that the resurgence of the estate car is something we’re wishing for, but we know we’re not alone. Even Genesis is in agreement.

That comes from the brand’s chief creative officer, Luc Donckerwolke, who has stated: “At the moment, there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs. And this fast growth will create a saturation.” Finally, someone is speaking our language.

Genesis G90 Wingback Concept

He added, “This is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.”

That handily brings us to the Genesis G90 Wingback Concept, subtly revealed by the manufacturer a few weeks ago, which then proceeded not to give us many details about it. Surely, it was destined for the pile of ‘Concept cars to do a retrospective piece on in 10 years time’, yet there is hope. At last, a bunch of information on the concept has been released.

Giving us something to cling to, the G90 Wingback uses an unmodified version of the existing G90’s platform, suggesting the dramatic estate car wouldn’t need drastic modifications to make production viable. It’s expectedly quite enormous with that in mind, measuring 5.1 metres long.

Genesis G90 Wingback Concept

No indication of what is propelling the concept, though the inclusion of the Magma logo on the front bumper would suggest performance is pretty punchy. As if the front canards, quad-exit exhaust pipe and ducktail spoiler didn’t do that already.

Reports have suggested that a version of the 3.2-litre twin-turbo V8 used in the Genesis GMR-001 Le Mans Hypercar from next year could find its way into a road-going sports car, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume it’s hiding in the Wingback either.

For now, Genesis has stated, “The G90 Wingback Concept is more than a showpiece.” Let’s hope that means a production version is already greenlit…