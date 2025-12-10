Can we all agree that, in a world where nothing in the car market can be taken for granted anymore, the continued existence of the Vauxhall Astra is actually quite a nice thing? The humble hatchback has been around for eight generations and 45 years now, and while rivals like the Ford Focus are falling by the wayside, Vauxhall clearly still thinks there’s a place for the familiar name, as the current Astra has just been treated to a facelift.

The major thing you’ll notice on the outside is that it really wants to remind you it’s a Vauxhall, because the griffin emblem is now fully illuminated, a trend Vauxhall first caved into with the latest Grandland crossover. That’s the centrepiece of a revised ‘Vizor’ front grille that also sees the LED running lights extend further towards the centre of the nose and the addition of a pair of vertical LED strips, creating what Vauxhall calls a compass-inspired signature with the griffin at its centre.

2026 Vauxhall Astra hatch and Sports Tourer

The actual headlights are new too, with Vauxhall’s ‘Intelli-Lux’ lighting making its Astra debut. This system is designed to both react quicker and more precisely to oncoming traffic and cancel out glare caused by fog or rain. Visual changes are rounded out by a couple of new wheel designs and paint colours.

The Astra remains available as a full EV or with 48V mild hybrid or full plug-in hybrid powertrains (no mention of the pure petrol version as of yet), but the EV gets a new, bigger 58kWh battery, giving it an official range figure of up to 282 miles – around 22 miles further than before. It also introduces V2L functionality, allowing you to use your Astra EV as a giant battery pack for powering other gadgets.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Vauxhall Astra - interior

Inside, it’s largely as it was before, although the UI has had a tweak for user-friendliness. The big changes come with the bits you sit on, though – Vauxhall’s ‘Intelli-Seats’ are introduced on the Astra for the first time, featuring a recessed channel in the seat base designed to ease pressure on your coccyx. About time – we’re fed up of getting out of cars with aching coccyxes. You can also option posher seats that are ergonomically certified by the AGR, a back health campaign, and come wrapped in fully recycled suede-ish stuff.

Still available as a five-door hatch or a Sports Tourer estate, the refreshed Astra is debuting in full at the Brussels Motor Show next month, where we can expect in-depth tech specs. It’ll go on sale at some point in 2026, and you certainly won’t miss it if one ends up tailgating you on the motorway.