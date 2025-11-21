Genesis Magma GT Concept Hints At Roadgoing Sports Car

Unveiled alongside the GV60 Magma, the GT Concept is a ‘halo model guiding Genesis’ long-term performance strategy’
Genesis Magma GT Concept - front
Genesis Magma GT Concept - front

Well, this comes as a bit of a surprise: while unveiling the long-teased production version of its first proper high-performance car, the GV60 Magma, Hyundai luxury offshoot Genesis has also snuck out a mid-engined supercar concept.

Called the Magma GT Concept, it’s said to hint at ‘the direction of the brand’s performance heritage for the next 10 years’, and Genesis is being pretty open about the fact that it’s no show pony: ‘it is the brand’s clearest expression yet of its commitment to its future high-performance capabilities,’ says the company.

Genesis Magma GT Concept - front
Genesis Magma GT Concept - front

In other words, something like this could actually make production in the next decade or so. We don’t know much about it at this point beyond it being a mid-engined sports car, but the shots of the engine cover open seem to confirm that the engine is just that – an actual internal combustion engine, and not just some batteries and motors.

So, is this the reason that Hyundai recently confirmed it’s working on a new combustion powertrain for mid-engined applications? It’s highly likely.

Genesis Magma GT Concept - rear
Genesis Magma GT Concept - rear

The next question is why would a brand that’s so far been mostly associated with wafty luxo-barges suddenly want to build an uncompromising mid-engined supercar? THe answer is twofold. Firstly, it’s getting serious about taking on M, RS and AMG with its Magma sub-brand, and an attention-grabbing halo car is a surefire way of getting some eyes on that new badge.

Secondly, motorsport. Genesis is entering the World Endurance Championship in the top Hypercar class next year, but in the press release accompanying the unveiling of the Magma GT, it says the concept ‘hints at the brand’s ambition to explore GT-category racing.’

Genesis Magma GT Concept - side
Genesis Magma GT Concept - side

That suggests it’s exploring an entry in the GT3 class too, which requires its cars to be based on production models. It can’t exactly turn a GV70 into a race car, so by building enough units of something like the Magma GT, it’ll have a suitable base for that racing expansion. It’s the same path Toyota’s taking for its upcoming GR GT – in other words, we might be witnessing the return of the proper homologation special, people.

Whatever Genesis’ plans are, with the Magma GT’s petite proportions, shrink-wrapped bodywork and Lancia Stratos-aping wraparound windscreen, we reckon it looks absolutely ace. A production version can’t come soon enough.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

