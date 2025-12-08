Project Motor Racing Developer Cuts Staff, But Remains ‘Determined’

Just weeks on from the release of Project Motor Racing, its developer, Straight4 Studios, has announced it has had to ‘reduce’ its number of staff.

A statement posted across Project Motor Racing’s official social media accounts confirmed the news, but has not revealed the number of staff affected.

The statement read: “Today, Straight4 is sharing news we had hoped never to deliver. After exploring every possible alternative, late last week, we reached the heartbreaking conclusion that we had to reduce the size of our team.

“This decision is not a reflection of the talent or dedication of the people affected. Every individual who worked on Project Motor Racing poured passion into it, and we are profoundly grateful for their contributions. We recognise the personal weight of this moment, and we are committed to supporting each departing team member with care and respect.

“At the same time, we want to be transparent about the path ahead. Straight4 remains fully committed to improving and supporting Project Motor Racing. We know the launch didn't meet the expectations of our community or the standards we set for ourselves.

Project Motor Racing

“Our focus now is on rebuilding trust by strengthening the game, update by update. The team remains determined to refine the physics, enhance systems, and bring the experience closer to what our community has always believed it could be.” The statement continued to thank players, the remaining staff and those departing.

It comes amidst the game’s somewhat rocky release. In our review at its launch on 25 November, we described the game as “Full of potential”, but “Lacking polish”. Since then, the game has received a handful of updates in a bid to turn things around, but it still doesn’t appear to have resonated with the masses, holding a ‘Mostly Negative’ buyer review title on Steam at the time of writing.