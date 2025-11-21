Full Info Arrives On Back-To-Basics, Manual Fiat 500 Hybrid

Designed to boost 500 sales, the mild hybrid powertrain brings combustion back to the retro city car after a short break
Fiat 500 Hybrid - front
Fiat 500 Hybrid - front

The old Fiat 500 was absolutely ancient. Not the original one from the 1950s – the reborn one launched in 2007. When it went off sale last year, it had been on the market for 17 years, which is basically prehistoric by car standards.

There has, of course, been a new new Fiat 500 for a few years, which for a while was on sale alongside the old new Fiat 500. Stay with us now. That new new 500 has so far been electric only, but to compensate for the recent slowing down of the EV market, a similar mild hybrid system to the one from the old new 500 is now available in the new new 500. Got it?

Fiat 500 Hybrid - side
Fiat 500 Hybrid - side

Okay, none of this really matters, because the new 500 Hybrid is, in the year 2025, a new A-segment city car with a manual gearbox, and that alone is enough for us to be interested in it.

Said six-speed manual, sprouting from the dash like it should in a small Fiat, is paired up with largely the same 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder and 12V hybrid system that you got in the old 500 and Panda Hybrids.

Fiat 500 Hybrid - interior
Fiat 500 Hybrid - interior

There is one key difference – where the old 500 Hybrid was naturally aspirated, the new one is turbocharged. So it must be making a heap more power, right? Erm, no. It's actually got 64bhp compared to the old one's 69bhp. We're not entirely sure how this has happened.

That makes for expectedly leisurely numbers, with 0-62mph taking 16.2 seconds in the hatch. The Convertible, with its rollback fabric roof, is somehow over a second slower than that, at 17.3 seconds. Again, we're not sure how that happened, but either way, both variants are slower than their old 500 Hybrid equivalents. Top speed for both is a rip-roaring 96mph.

Fiat 500 Hybrid Convertible - rear
Fiat 500 Hybrid Convertible - rear

Still, numbers like that have always been fine for cheeky little city cars, and cheeky the 500 Hybrid most certainly is. It looks basically identical to the 500e on the outside, and save for that funny lever coming out of the dash, the interior’s pretty much the same, too. That includes a 10.25-inch central infotainment screen and a 7-inch rectangular digital instrument display, still slightly awkwardly shoved into a circular cowling.

It entered production this month at at Fiat’s famous but currently rather underutilised Mirafiori factory in Turin. Pricing’s yet to be announced, but we imagine it’ll undercut the £25,035 entry point of a 500e. Better remember how to use a clutch pedal ahead of right-hand drive cars arriving next year.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Comments

Latest News

News
Full Info Arrives On Back-To-Basics, Manual Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid - front
News
Every Car That Qualifies For The UK EV Grant
Nissan Leaf
News
The Hyundai Crater Concept Is A Space-Age Off-Roader
Hyundai Crater concept - front
News
Genesis Magma GT Concept Hints At Roadgoing Sports Car
Genesis Magma GT Concept - front
News
Finally, Here’s The 641bhp Genesis GV60 Magma
Genesis GV60 Magma - front
News
The Ludicrous Infiniti QX80 Track Spec Is Actually Going Into Production
Infiniti QX80 Track Spec concept - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE Review: Decent, But It Has One Big Problem
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE, front
Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front