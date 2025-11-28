Euro Car Parts Black Friday Sale: Our Top Picks

Black Friday is upon us, and there’s no better time of year to save money on, well, pretty much everything. TVs, fridges, shoes… name it, it’ll be on offer.

More exciting for us, though, are car parts. Euro Car Parts is offering a huge sale across tonnes of products, with huge discounts on essential tools and must-have accessories. We’ve picked out some of the best bargains it’s offering.

These deals run until 7 December, so don’t hang around…

Road Angel Halo Vision 2 Mirror Dash Cam – £126.99 (Save 52 per cent)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to discreetly fit dash cams to your car? This mirror solution from Road Angel may be your answer.

Designed to replace your existing rear-view mirror, it includes a built-in front-facing 1440p camera, capturing everything from the road ahead. Meanwhile, an internal rear-facing camera keeps track of the inside of the car, adding an extra layer of security.

An SD card is included, along with a kit to hardwire the mirror into your car.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Milwaukee FUEL ONE-KEY 4-piece Power Pack – £999.99 (Save 33 per cent)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Any chance to save a good chunk of money on some Milwaukee tools will always pique our interest, and it’s rare to see a deal as good as this one.

This four-piece kit includes a percussion drill, an impact driver, an angle grinder and a hammer drill, complete with three batteries and a charger for those. All wrapped up in a lovely Milwaukee-branded bag.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Autoglym Cleaning products – Buy One, Get One Half Price

Looking to top up your collection of Autoglym car cleaning products? Well, here’s the perfect excuse for you.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, you can take advantage of a buy one, get one half price offer across a range of solutions, foam sprayers, wash mitts and more.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Ring Auto Cordless Tyre Inflator – £49.59 (Save 20 per cent)

Stop spending your loose change at petrol station air machines and grab yourself a tyre inflator. It’ll save you money in the long run, and it’s so much handier.

This Ring Auto cordless solution can be recharged over USB-C, and includes an auto-stop function once you’ve reached your desired pressure. Effortless to use, and better than searching the side of your car seat for spare change at a machine…

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Meguiars Bundle – Buy All 6, Get 25 per cent off

Looking to upgrade your car cleaning kit with Meguiars? This six-item bundle includes the essentials for a smooth finish.

As well as a bucker and snap-on lid, you can also grab yourself Meguiar’s Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner, Quik Interior Detailer Cleaner, Endurance High Gloss Tyre Gel and its trademark Ultimate Wash & Wax. Buy all six to get the 25 per cent discount.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Karcher K3 Home 1600W Pressure Washer with Home Accessories – £119.99 (Save 20 per cent)

A pressure washer is a must-have for anyone in our eyes, and this K3 Home 1600W unit from Karcher ticks all the boxes.

With a six-metre hose and swappable lances, it’s perfect for blasting dirt off your car on the driveway. Bonus, too, as an included home accessories kit makes it ideal for cleaning patios and the driveway itself. Sorry in advance for the time you’ll spend finding things to blast.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Ring Auto RJS010 ULTRABOOST 500 Jump Starter – £59.99 (Save 20 per cent)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While a set of jump leads is a handy thing to have kicking around, you still need a second car available in an emergency situation.

Give yourself an extra piece of mind with this Ring Auto jump starter, which, with its built-in battery pack, has enough oomph to kick-start a car by itself, working on petrol engines up to 3.0-litres in capacity, and 1.5 litres for diesels. A built-in LED means you’ll never be left in the dark, too.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Chemical Guys – Buy Three, Save 20 Per Cent

You really are spoilt for choice when it comes to cleaning products this Black Friday. Euro Car Parts is also running an offer on several items from Chemical Guys – buy three of them, and get 20 per cent off.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Options include buckets of all sizes, wash mitts, brushes, cleaning solutions and many more for you to pick from.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Triple QX Brake and Clutch Cleaner – £1.75 (Save 16 per cent)

Having a can of brake cleaner in the garage is always a sound idea, and for less than £2, this 600ml Triple QX solution is one we’d definitely add to our baskets.

The fast-acting, quick-drying solution is designed primarily for brakes and clutches but is also safe to use on all metal surfaces. It works at all angles, too, ideal for those tricky-to-reach spots.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Buy it at Euro Car Parts