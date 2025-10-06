The Dacia Hipster Concept Is A Cute Little Box With A Big Goal

Dacia wants this boxy concept to reinvent the people’s car and halve the lifetime CO2 emissions of the typical EV
Dacia Hipster - front
Dacia Hipster - front

In a car market defined by the swelling of everything – size, weight, complication, and price – companies like Dacia are ever more vital in providing an antidote. That’s why it’s come up with this concept, which looks a bit like a Land Rover Defender has been smushed together with a Suzuki Hustler kei car. In a good way.

It’s called the Hipster, which presumably means it lives in Hoxton, wears a lot of flannel and hasn’t really been a relevant social construct since about 2013. Either that, or Dacia’s just leaning further into the naming pattern it’s locked onto with the Duster and Bigster

Dacia Hipster - side
Dacia Hipster - side

The Hipster, says Dacia, is a deliberate response to the embiggening of all things automotive, and has been designed to suit the real-world needs of the average person. The manufacturer has conducted studies which suggest that, in France, 94 per cent of drivers travel under 24 miles a day on average. While range figures haven’t been given, the all-electric Hipster has been designed to cover that ground while only needing to be charged twice a week.

In person, it’s properly tiny, sitting somewhere between A-segment city cars like the Hyundai i10 and quadricycles like the Citroen Ami. In fact, at around three metres long, it’s almost exactly the same length as an original BMC Mini, and it’s only a little wider and taller too. That titchiness helps keep weight down to around 800kg, but like the classic Mini, a lot of thought’s gone into maximising interior space.

Dacia Hipster - rear
Dacia Hipster - rear

That includes pushing the wheels right out to the corners (again, like a Mini), and making the Hipster the most practical shape of all – a box. Dacia says it can comfortably fit four adults, and while the boot space with the rear seats up is a piddly 70 litres, they can fold completely flat with the headrests neatly pivoting off to the sides, providing 500 litres of storage.

Those seats are about as basic as can be, and are almost modern reinterpretations of the ones found in a Citroen 2CV. You get a visible frame with mesh fabric stretched over it, all with a view to saving weight. 

Dacia Hipster - boot
Dacia Hipster - boot

Other weight-saving and cost-cutting measures include eschewing an infotainment screen for a smartphone docking station and an in-built sound system for a portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s even got fabric door pulls, which means it’s exactly like a Porsche 911 Carrera RS. In one very specific way. However, the Hipster also uses fabric straps rather than door handles on the outside too, a surprisingly elegant solution that brings advantages for weight, complexity and aerodynamics. Back on the inside, there are 11 mounting points for Dacia’s modular YouClip accessory system.

All this dedication to minimising the use of raw materials is intended not only to keep weight and cost down, but contribute to the Hipster’s other stated goal: halve the typical lifetime CO2 emissions – those produced in manufacturing as well as usage – of even the cleanest-built EVs available today. Romain Gauvin, Dacia’s advanced design and exterior design boss, calls the Hipster “the most Dacia-esque project that I have ever worked on. It has the same societal impact as the Logan did 20 years ago, and it involves inventing something that does not exist today.”

Dacia Hipster - interior
Dacia Hipster - interior

Of course, it’s far from the only concept we’ve seen that aims to revive the true ultra-basic ‘people’s car’, but most of them never get past the concept stage, any ambitions killed by the growing difficulty of making a profit on a small, basic car – one of the many factors that’s contributed to cars getting ever bigger, dearer and more complex.

It feels like Dacia, of all companies, could be the one to pull it off, but we’ll have to wait and see. What the Hipster isn’t is a preview of the brand’s upcoming European-built electric city car, due to be revealed next year. Instead, it’s something potentially even more pared-back and attainable, and while the brand says it theoretically has everything lined up for it to go into production, it’s waiting to gauge reaction to the concept before it makes a decision. So, over to you, general public – could you see yourself zipping about in one of these adorable little boxes?

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Toys and Gadgets
Hot Wheels Has Turned The New Mercedes CLA Into A Baby DTM Racer
Hot Wheels Mercedes CLA - rear
News
Here’s Your Chance To Own A Delivery-Mile Ford Escort Cosworth
Ford Escort RS Cosworth - front
News
The Dacia Spring Is Getting 57 Per Cent More Power
Dacia Spring - front
News
Dacia Sandero And Jogger Updated With More Power For 2026
Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger facelifts
News
The Dacia Hipster Concept Is A Cute Little Box With A Big Goal
Dacia Hipster - front
News
The Polestar 3 Just Got A Lot More Powerful
2026 Polestar 3 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving