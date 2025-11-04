Wreckfest 2 Update Brings CRAP-IT Customisation

We’re not kidding. ‘CRAP-IT’ is a new customisation tool allowing you to, well, make your car worse
Since releasing through Steam Early Access back in March, we’ve been enjoying dipping our toes in Wreckfest 2.

Though a solid foundation for what’s to come, its relatively light content means we don’t often find ourselves putting in the long hours with it. Good news, though, it’s just had a load of crap added to it. 

No, seriously, ‘CRAP-IT’ has just been introduced as a new customisation tool to make your car, well, more crap. It allows you to spray rust all over your otherwise shiny creations, remove paint, badly apply fresh colours and even form dents. That all brings a bit more of a junkyard banger racer feel to your cars, which we’re big fans of.

It’s not all crap that’s arrived with this new update, though. A new track has been added in Crash Canyon 2.0, based on the first game’s version of Crash Canyon, albeit with a significant visual overhaul.

Alongside it is a new car, the Buggy, which definitely isn’t a Volkswagen Beetle, honestly. We’ll give it maybe two races before a banged-up Herbie replica ploughs into the side of us in an online lobby.

Several under-the-skin changes to improve the gameplay experience have been made as well. The tyre model has seen some fairly notable tweaks in a bid to offer more detail, while engine and gearbox behaviours have been updated to be a little more realistic. 

AI has been tuned a little bit to feel a little more natural to race against, particularly at the start and heading towards jumps, plus there’s some more general graphical and stability updates.

No exact word yet on when Wreckfest 2 will launch in full beyond sometime in 2026, but it’s expected to launch before the end of the financial year, taking us to April. Console versions have also been announced, but we’re no closer to knowing when those will launch either.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

