You likely know Brabus best as an outfit dedicated to squeezing as much power as humanly possible out of Mercedes products, but that’s not its only remit. Porsches, Rolls-Royces, KTM motorbikes, entire islands – Brabus has had a play with all of these, and now it’s getting involved with Bentleys too.

It has just debuted the Brabus 900, a tuned version of the latest plug-in hybrid Continental GT Speed. With the addition of a pair of new turbos, a carbon airbox and a new engine map, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now kicks out 700bhp and 664lb ft of torque, up from 592bhp and 590lb ft. In league with the unchanged hybrid system, peak output is now 888bhp (900ps, hence the name) and 811lb ft. Ooft.

Brabus 900 GTC - rear

The result is a car that’ll hit 62mph in 2.9 seconds and top out at 208mph in coupe guise, while the convertible is probably quite sensibly limited to 172mph. Rounding out the mechanical changes are a valve-controlled stainless steel exhaust and a 20mm suspension drop.

What you really can’t miss, though, is what’s been done to the exterior. There’s a new front fascia integrating a splitter and air intakes, a rear diffuser and a lip spoiler, all made out of – what else? – carbon fibre. Then there are those wheels, new 22-inch forged Brabus-developed Monoblock ZM ‘Platinum Editions’, with 20 spokes and an aerodisc design.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Brabus 900 coupe - interior

Inside, meanwhile, Brabus can reupholster the cabin in all manner of leathers or posh fabrics, and stuff it full of carbon bits too if you’re so inclined. Colours and upholstery patterns are described as ‘nearly limitless’.

Brabus has debuted the 900 in two very different specs. This particularly stealthy-looking coupe is called the Superblack. We probably don’t need to explain this one. The colour scheme for the drop-top GTC, meanwhile, doesn’t have a particular name, but it is quite simply brown. Just like the trousers of your passengers when you expose them to 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds, then.