The Best Black Friday 2025 Deals For Racing Gamers

Black Friday is almost here, which means stores across the world have been competing to see who can start offering discounts at the most ridiculously early point.

Once a day of savings, ‘Black Friday’ has taken on a bit of a life of its own, and seems to go on ever longer each year. Not that we’ll complain too much about getting some good deals.

While the big hitters at this time of year are boring adult stuff like kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners, there are savings to be had for gamers, especially for those of us with an interest in racing. We’ve picked out our favourites we’ve spotted.

Fanatec GT DD Pro 5Nm – £454.99 (£135 saving)

Direct drive racing wheels are a genuine game-changer, bringing so much more detail and immersion compared with cheaper, belt-driven alternatives.

Fanatec has been one of the leaders on the market, but owing to a previously in-house-only distribution model and relatively premium products, it’s rare that its best stuff is on sale.

However, you can snag a relative bargain with the GT DD Pro right now. Complete with a set of pedals and the Gran Turismo-licensed wheel, this is a great package for anyone looking to make the move to a DD wheel on either PlayStation or PC. We’re speaking from experience, too, with this author in particular having bought and owned one for the best part of three years.

PlayStation 5 – £379 (£100.99 saving)

This console cycle has seen the unwelcome trend of prices gradually rising, rather than dropping over time as the years have gone on. Good deals on a PlayStation 5 are rare, but this Black Friday has presented the best we’ve ever seen.

We presume an overstock of consoles ahead of GTA VI’s original planned (and since delayed) release date has led to Sony needing to shift units, leading to several deals. The standalone console is available with £100 off through Amazon, but we’d recommend looking around for some bundles before committing.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – £29.99 (£40 saving)

Gran Turismo 7

Well, you’ll need something to play on that PS5, right? Gran Turismo 7 is, in our humble opinion, the best racing game on the console, and will only get better with its Spec III update coming next week.

At £29.99, we’d suggest this as a must-have to anyone with a PS5, if only to ogle over a virtual interpretation of a first-generation Renault Kangoo.

Logitech G920 – £169.99 (£32.43 saving)

Ah, it wouldn’t be a Black Friday sale if you couldn’t buy a cheap Logitech G920.

As ever, it’s the best time of year to pick up the tried-and-tested wheel, which feels an absolute steal to us at £169.99.

Don’t worry about your preferred platform, as both Xbox and PlayStation versions are included in the deal. Both work on PC, too.

F1 25 (PS5 and Xbox) – £37.99 (£32 saving)

F1 25

With no standalone F1 26 game coming, instead a content update for F1 25, we reckon it’s worth picking up, knowing there’s more than a year left of life in the title.

Handy that it’s on sale, then. At £37.99, there’s plenty of existing content to get your money’s worth from, even if the title feels a little stagnant compared to older titles. Worth keeping in mind, the 2026 update will come with an extra, as-of-yet unknown cost, though.

GT Omega Prime Lite Cockpit – £339.95 (£60 saving)

We’ve already ruined your social life by telling you to buy a racing wheel, so you may as well go full sim racing hermit and grab yourself a cockpit to mount it to.

There are several brands out there to pick from, with UK-based GT Omega among the leaders in the pack. Its Prime Lite cockpit finds a nice balance between being a serious and upgradable setup, without completely destroying your wallet. Particularly so now you can grab it with £60 off.

The Crew Motorfest (PS5/4 and Xbox) – £14.99 (£10 saving)

The Crew Motorfest

While The Crew Motorfest does live a little in the shadow of Forza Horizon 5, particularly since that game came to PlayStation, it has got a cult appeal of its own. The Hawaii-based map is pretty spectacular, its car modifications are dramatic and with a lot of single-player content to enjoy.

All that considered, £14.99 feels a deal too good to pass up on.

