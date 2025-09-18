Logitech Finally Has A More Affordable Direct Drive Wheelbase

We presume that at some point in your life, you’ve spent some time with a Logitech G29 or its many variants. Once the king of the entry-level wheel, the rise of direct drive technology means the ageing legend is falling by the wayside.

Despite its long-term dominance of the market, Logitech has been pretty slow to introduce direct drive offerings. It had only offered the G Pro wheel, a high-end 11Nm option, but it has finally introduced something more affordable.

Logitech RS50

Meet the Logitech RS50, offering a peak of 8Nm of torque and with a price starting at £249.99 for the wheelbase. That puts it right in the mix with the Fanatec CSL DD, Moza R5 and R9.

For that, you’re getting up to 2700 degrees of rotation, with that and other settings configurable through the bases’ built-in LCD display or with Logitech’s own software on PC. Out of the box, the wheelbase is compatible with PC, though for Xbox players, you’ll need to attach a wheel that supports Microsoft’s consoles. A PlayStation-compatible wheelbase is also available starting at £339.99

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, worth pointing out now that neither includes a wheel or pedals as standard. If you want the base with an RS round wheel and a hub, as well as a table clamp, you’ll need to stretch to a bundle priced at £599.

Logitech RS pedals

That still doesn’t include pedals, either. Good news, though, is that a fairly-priced RS pedal set has been introduced, too. Starting at £119.99, the two-pedal set includes a 75kg load cell brake pedal, with a clutch available for £34.99.

Alongside its new RS hardware, Logitech has also revealed a McLaren-branded formula-style wheel rim and a new Papaya-trimmed seat in collaboration with Playseat, although neither is yet on the market. We’re expecting to see those early next year.