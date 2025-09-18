Logitech Finally Has A More Affordable Direct Drive Wheelbase

RS50 revealed with 8Nm of peak power, 2700 degrees of rotation and a competitive asking price
Logitech RS50
Logitech RS50

We presume that at some point in your life, you’ve spent some time with a Logitech G29 or its many variants. Once the king of the entry-level wheel, the rise of direct drive technology means the ageing legend is falling by the wayside.

Despite its long-term dominance of the market, Logitech has been pretty slow to introduce direct drive offerings. It had only offered the G Pro wheel, a high-end 11Nm option, but it has finally introduced something more affordable.

Logitech RS50
Logitech RS50

Meet the Logitech RS50, offering a peak of 8Nm of torque and with a price starting at £249.99 for the wheelbase. That puts it right in the mix with the Fanatec CSL DD, Moza R5 and R9.

For that, you’re getting up to 2700 degrees of rotation, with that and other settings configurable through the bases’ built-in LCD display or with Logitech’s own software on PC. Out of the box, the wheelbase is compatible with PC, though for Xbox players, you’ll need to attach a wheel that supports Microsoft’s consoles. A PlayStation-compatible wheelbase is also available starting at £339.99

Oh, worth pointing out now that neither includes a wheel or pedals as standard. If you want the base with an RS round wheel and a hub, as well as a table clamp, you’ll need to stretch to a bundle priced at £599.

Logitech RS pedals
Logitech RS pedals

That still doesn’t include pedals, either. Good news, though, is that a fairly-priced RS pedal set has been introduced, too. Starting at £119.99, the two-pedal set includes a 75kg load cell brake pedal, with a clutch available for £34.99.

Alongside its new RS hardware, Logitech has also revealed a McLaren-branded formula-style wheel rim and a new Papaya-trimmed seat in collaboration with Playseat, although neither is yet on the market. We’re expecting to see those early next year.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Every Manual Car On Sale In Britain In 2025
Porsche 911 Carrera T manual gearbox
News
Toyota GR Corolla Gets Some Superbly Geeky New Tweaks
Toyota GR Corolla - front
News
Yes, There’s Even A Dacia Duster Pickup Now
Dacia Duster pickup - rear
News
The Renault 4 Now Comes As A Cute Electric Van (In Europe)
Renault 4 van - front
News
The Refreshingly Normal Kia K4 Is Coming To The UK
Kia K4 - front
News
The Dacia Duster Now Comes As A Budget-Friendly 4x4 Van
Dacia Duster Cargo - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front