Audi’s entry into Formula 1 feels like it’s been an awfully long time coming, but we’re just a few months away from the German manufacturer making its debut in motorsport’s top flight at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix weekend, kicking off on 6 March 2026.

It’s full steam ahead, then, in both Ingolstadt and the F1 team’s HQ in Hinwil, Switzerland, where it’s taking over operations of the Stake Kick Bite Scratch Sauber team (we think that’s what it’s called). Ahead of that debut, the company has shown off a concept previewing its 2026 contender and the livery that’ll adorn it.

Audi R26 F1 concept - side

It’s called the R26, which Renault might have a thing or two to say about since that’s the very same model name as the car that took Fernando Alonso to his second world championship in 2006 (and was subsequently used on a couple of phenomenal Megane hot hatches).

Familiar name aside, though, the car’s looks are all Audi. The currently sponsorless livery takes the form of a near 50/50 split on the bodywork, with a very German all-silver front end split vertically with the red and black Audi Sport corporate colours on the rear. Expect the actual racing car to look a lot like this, albeit with far more attempts to make you buy stuff – Adidas, BP and Revolut are all onboard as sponsors.

Along with the concept reveal, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner is talking a big game about Audi’s F1 ambitions: “We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there. We want to win. At the same time, we know that you don’t become a top team in Formula 1 overnight. It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo. By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.”

Audi R26 F1 concept - overhead

No pressure, then, on some of the talent the team has to try and make that happen, including project lead Mattia Binotto, team principal Jonathan Wheatley, and drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. That’s the same key personnel as the existing Sauber outfit, but now they’ll be bolstered by the backing of one of the world’s biggest car companies. Enough to take advantage of those incoming new regulations and challenge the big four’s hegemony? We’ll find out soon enough.