Assetto Corsa Evo’s 0.4 Update Has Been Delayed

A statement on the AC Evo Discord servers says the anticipated update will launch ‘as soon as we can next month’
Assetto Corsa Evo 0.4 Delayed Until December

Well, another day, and another Assetto Corsa Evo update delay. The early access title’s 0.4 update was due to launch in November, bringing with it some exciting cars and tracks, but that has now been pushed back to December.

It comes from a statement in the game’s official Discord channel, stating: “...we are working hard for 0.4, the biggest [early access] update so far for Evo, which is going to testing this week, releasing… as soon as we can next month”

It’s already far the first time that the early access title has been impacted by notable delays. Its previous update, 0.3, had originally been slated for July, although it took all the way until September to be released in public form. Granted, you could download it as an open beta for much of that delay, but it was a strange situation that we expect developer Kunos Simulazioni won’t want to repeat.

Along with that, its much-advertised and much-anticipated free roam mode has previously been pushed back to the release of v1.0, expected sometime in 2026, having been promised in an earlier roadmap for the early access period.

When 0.4 is released, be that next month or beyond, it’ll bring with it the Nürburgring in various layouts, including the Nordschleife, GP circuit and both in 24H configuration. Joining it will be Oulton Park and Road Atlanta as Kunos further grows the game’s track list.

Assetto Corsa Evo 0.4 Delayed Until December

As for new cars, the A80 Toyota Supra will arrive both in base and modified drift form, along with the Ferrari F40 LM and Renault 5 GT Turbo.

Some consolation for now is that hosted servers are now live in AC Evo, designed for players who want a persistent server, be that for league racing, or simply just having a dedicated space for multiplayer shenanigans. These are offered on a cost basis, at €5 per day (approx. £4.40) or €15 a month (approx. £13.20). 

Oh, and there’s the small matter of Assetto Corsa Rally having just released, too.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

