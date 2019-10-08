or register
Volvo

Lotus And Volvo Are Set To Share An Engine Supply

Lotus’ Chinese owner wants to use the same engines across Geely, Volvo, Lynk & Co and others - and hybrid engines are likely

2 months ago News 12 comments
Here's How Volvo Trucks’ Turbo Compound Engine Helps You Live Like A VIP

Thanks to its new Turbo Compound engine, the latest Volvo VNL heavy-duty truck model delivers up to 11 per cent fuel savings compared to their 2015 model-year trucks

4 months ago Funny 9 comments
Features Why The Volvo V60 Cross Country Is The Only 'Acceptable' Crossover
Features Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered Review: The Unconventional Sports Saloon
A Volvo Estate With Off-Road Tech Is Our Kind Of Swedish Cool

We know we probably shouldn’t go gooey over an estate car with grey plastic trim extensions, a suspension lift and a roof rack, but when it’s a Volvo…

a year ago News 33 comments
Polestar Is Here To Make Your AWD Volvo More Slidey

Volvo has announced a new 'optimisation software' upgrade that tweaks the torque distribution of its all-wheel drive cars

a year ago News 16 comments
This Straight-Six Powered Volvo V60 Polestar Is A Quirky Gem

With the S60 Polestar Engineered now here and a similarly tweaked V60 version on the way, we thought we’d dig an appropriate used alternative out of the classifieds

a year ago Used Cars 19 comments
News The New Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered Is A Boot Away From Perfection
A 409bhp 'Polestar Engineered' Volvo S60 Is On The Way

Volvo has teased a hotter, Polestar-fettled version of its incoming S60, which will have more power and upgraded suspension

2 years ago News 26 comments
News Volvo Has Finally Confirmed The End Of Its Diesel Engines
British Volvo XC90s Have Seen Zero Crash Fatalities In 16 Years

Volvo's large SUV has achieved the incredible feat of never having had a driver or passenger die in a crash, all the way from its launch in 2002 to today

2 years ago News 39 comments
Forza 7's March DLC Pack Includes An F1 Car, Classic Racers And...A Volvo XC90

The March Car Pack for Forza Motorsport 7 is great if you like classic race cars, but the road-going stuff is a little bit underwhelming

2 years ago Gaming 55 comments
Bargain Used S60 Rs Remind Us Of Volvo's Charismatic Five-Pot Past

As Volvo announces an end to any further development on its petrol engines, we take a look back at one of the highlights of Volvo's characterful five-cylinder history

2 years ago Used Cars 32 comments
Volvo Is Considering Coupe-SUVs To Rival BMW And Mercedes

Volvo is looking into the possibility of building sleeker derivatives of its SUVs, to rival the likes of the BMW X4, Mercedes GLC and even the Range Rover Evoque

2 years ago News 70 comments
The New Volvo V60 Is Here To Make Being Sensible More Sexy

Volvo's newest estate is attractive, packed full of safety equipment and can be had with up to 385bhp

2 years ago News 53 comments

