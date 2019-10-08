Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Lotus’ Chinese owner wants to use the same engines across Geely, Volvo, Lynk & Co and others - and hybrid engines are likely
Thanks to its new Turbo Compound engine, the latest Volvo VNL heavy-duty truck model delivers up to 11 per cent fuel savings compared to their 2015 model-year trucks
We know we probably shouldn’t go gooey over an estate car with grey plastic trim extensions, a suspension lift and a roof rack, but when it’s a Volvo…
Volvo has announced a new 'optimisation software' upgrade that tweaks the torque distribution of its all-wheel drive cars
With the S60 Polestar Engineered now here and a similarly tweaked V60 version on the way, we thought we’d dig an appropriate used alternative out of the classifieds
Volvo has teased a hotter, Polestar-fettled version of its incoming S60, which will have more power and upgraded suspension
Volvo's large SUV has achieved the incredible feat of never having had a driver or passenger die in a crash, all the way from its launch in 2002 to today
The March Car Pack for Forza Motorsport 7 is great if you like classic race cars, but the road-going stuff is a little bit underwhelming
As Volvo announces an end to any further development on its petrol engines, we take a look back at one of the highlights of Volvo's characterful five-cylinder history
Volvo is looking into the possibility of building sleeker derivatives of its SUVs, to rival the likes of the BMW X4, Mercedes GLC and even the Range Rover Evoque
Volvo's newest estate is attractive, packed full of safety equipment and can be had with up to 385bhp