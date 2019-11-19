Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
The fastest Mini ever has been revealed, packing more power and some serious aero
News has surfaced that the next Mini could be smaller and powered entirely by electricity, and we reckon that sounds like a great combination
The new Mini Electric has a similar power output to the petrol Cooper S, and it costs about the same too
The GP version of the Mini JCW GP has been revealed, with a huge increase in power compared to the last one, and a much more aggressive aero setup
Mini has given the JCW versions of the Clubman and Countryman a dramatic power increase
The Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama includes an undulating 3.3-mile test track inspired by the Nurburgring Nordschleife
Performance and electric conversion specialist Swind has breathed new life into the old Mini with a full electric conversion – plus USB ports and underfloor heating
Mini has revealed that the incoming JCW GP will develop nearly 300bhp from a 2.0-litre inline-four
Mini has announced a special edition Cooper S hatchback just for the UK market, with only 500 of the 60 Years Edition cars to be built
Having disappeared from the Mini range due to the new WLTP emissions cycle, the John Cooper Works is returning for 2019
The Mitsuoka Rockstar is an ND Mazda MX-5-based coachbuilt creation intended to look like the C2 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray
In a Nordschleife crash video that's sure to make you wince, an 'R53' Cooper S is seen getting a little too acquainted with some Armco...
Only Liberty Walk would turn a Daihatsu Copen into a mini, wide-bodied GT-R replica...
This is one of the most amazing bargains we've ever seen in the classifieds. The R53-era Mini Cooper S with JCW Tuning Kit is a rare animal - and a future classic
At this year's 2018 RETTmobil emergency service vehicle show BMW decided to showcase what it might be like if it let Mini make a police car...