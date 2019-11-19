or register
Say Hello To the 302bhp, Auto-Only Mini JCW GP

The fastest Mini ever has been revealed, packing more power and some serious aero

a month ago News 11 comments
A Smaller, Electric Mini Could Be The Best One Ever

News has surfaced that the next Mini could be smaller and powered entirely by electricity, and we reckon that sounds like a great combination

3 months ago Blog 17 comments
The 181bhp Mini Electric Is Fast And Surprisingly Affordable

The new Mini Electric has a similar power output to the petrol Cooper S, and it costs about the same too

5 months ago News 26 comments
2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP Arrives In 300bhp Prototype Form

The GP version of the Mini JCW GP has been revealed, with a huge increase in power compared to the last one, and a much more aggressive aero setup

6 months ago News 15 comments
The Mini Clubman And Countryman JCW Each Now Pack A 302bhp Punch

Mini has given the JCW versions of the Clubman and Countryman a dramatic power increase

7 months ago News 10 comments
Toyota Has Built Its Own 'Mini Nurburgring' Test Track In Japan

The Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama includes an undulating 3.3-mile test track inspired by the Nurburgring Nordschleife

8 months ago News 21 comments
This Classic Mini Packs Electric Power And Underfloor Heating

Performance and electric conversion specialist Swind has breathed new life into the old Mini with a full electric conversion – plus USB ports and underfloor heating

10 months ago News 11 comments
The New Mini John Cooper Works GP Will Have A Fiesta ST-Crushing 300bhp

Mini has revealed that the incoming JCW GP will develop nearly 300bhp from a 2.0-litre inline-four

10 months ago News 31 comments
Celebrate Mini’s 60th Birthday With A Limited Edition Cooper S

Mini has announced a special edition Cooper S hatchback just for the UK market, with only 500 of the 60 Years Edition cars to be built

a year ago News 17 comments
The Hot Mini JCW Is Back, And It's Greener Than Before

Having disappeared from the Mini range due to the new WLTP emissions cycle, the John Cooper Works is returning for 2019

a year ago News 11 comments
Mitsuoka Has Made An MX-5-Based Mini Corvette And We Want It

The Mitsuoka Rockstar is an ND Mazda MX-5-based coachbuilt creation intended to look like the C2 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray

a year ago News 38 comments
Watch A Mini Cooper S Eat Dirt And Armco On The Nurburgring

In a Nordschleife crash video that's sure to make you wince, an 'R53' Cooper S is seen getting a little too acquainted with some Armco...

a year ago Nürburgring 14 comments
Daihatsu Copen Becomes Mini Nissan GT-R Thanks To Liberty Walk

Only Liberty Walk would turn a Daihatsu Copen into a mini, wide-bodied GT-R replica...

a year ago Tuning 42 comments
You Can Buy A Rare, Early JCW Mini With 200bhp For Just £2600

This is one of the most amazing bargains we've ever seen in the classifieds. The R53-era Mini Cooper S with JCW Tuning Kit is a rare animal - and a future classic

2 years ago Used Cars 10 comments
A Mini JCW Hatchback Is The Coolest And Worst Police Car Ever

At this year's 2018 RETTmobil emergency service vehicle show BMW decided to showcase what it might be like if it let Mini make a police car...

2 years ago News 36 comments

