The Koenigsegg Regera has beaten the time set by the Agera RS in Nevada two years ago by a big margin
With an 8500rpm redline and freevalve technology, the new Koenigsegg Jesko is a roaring tribute to internal combustion
Doug DeMuro's latest subject is the Agera RS1, and yes, there are quirks aplenty
A handful of niche hypercar makers are chasing 300mph, but beyond the chance to boast to your rich friends I’m struggling to see the point
Crash test slow-mo footage is often pretty enjoyable to watch, but this artfully edited highlights reel from Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg takes the biscuit
Footage of Koenigsegg's incredible, record-breaking speed run in Nevada has been posted on YouTube, and it'll make your head spin
Watch out, Bugatti. The Swedes are coming!
The Koenigsegg founder is clearly confident in the abilities of the 5.0-litre N/A V8 he's supplying to Dutch supercar company Spyker...
In the latest 'Inside Koenigsegg' video, Christian von Koenigsegg details the challenges of crash testing a multi-million dollar hyper car
Koenisegg has released an extensive analysis of the One:1's horrific Nurburgring crash, describing the severe nature of the accident and pinning the blame on a faulty ABS sensor
During last weekend's VMax200 top speed event at Bruntingthorpe Aerodrome, the 1322bhp One:1 hit an astonishing 240mph - the fastest VMax run ever recorded
Since the One:1 is record hunting at the Nurburgring this week, we thought we'd dig a used Koenigsegg out of the classifieds. In comparison to the One:1, this CCR could almost be called affordable...
Just a few months ago speed limits on the Nordschleife were lifted, and now the Koenigsegg One:1 has been spotted lapping the Green Hell. Are we about to see a record broken?