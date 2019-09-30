or register
Koenigsegg Beat Its Own 0-400-0 Record By 2sec Using A Regera

The Koenigsegg Regera has beaten the time set by the Agera RS in Nevada two years ago by a big margin

3 months ago News 17 comments
Koenigsegg’s New Jesko Is A £2.3 Million Route To 1578bhp

With an 8500rpm redline and freevalve technology, the new Koenigsegg Jesko is a roaring tribute to internal combustion

9 months ago News 39 comments
Here Are All Of The Koenigsegg Agera RS1's Weird And Awesome Details

Doug DeMuro's latest subject is the Agera RS1, and yes, there are quirks aplenty

a year ago Supercars and Hypercars 50 comments
Is The Race For 300mph The Last Frontier Of Road Car Pointlessness?

A handful of niche hypercar makers are chasing 300mph, but beyond the chance to boast to your rich friends I’m struggling to see the point

a year ago Blog 62 comments
This Koenigsegg Crash Test Video Is Morbidly Compulsive Viewing

Crash test slow-mo footage is often pretty enjoyable to watch, but this artfully edited highlights reel from Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg takes the biscuit

2 years ago Supercars and Hypercars 44 comments
News Koenigsegg Actually Broke Five Records While In Nevada
Watch A Koenigsegg Agera RS Hit 284mph In Stunning Onboard Footage

Footage of Koenigsegg's incredible, record-breaking speed run in Nevada has been posted on YouTube, and it'll make your head spin

2 years ago News 66 comments
News A Koenigsegg Agera RS Just Clocked A Record-Breaking 277.9mph
Koenigsegg Is Gunning For The Chiron's 0-400-0 Record

Watch out, Bugatti. The Swedes are coming!

2 years ago News 80 comments
Christian Von Koenigsegg Says His Spyker-Bound Engine Will Last "200 Years Or Something"

The Koenigsegg founder is clearly confident in the abilities of the 5.0-litre N/A V8 he's supplying to Dutch supercar company Spyker...

3 years ago News 60 comments
How Do You Crash Test A Koenigsegg Regera?

In the latest 'Inside Koenigsegg' video, Christian von Koenigsegg details the challenges of crash testing a multi-million dollar hyper car

3 years ago Supercars and Hypercars 46 comments
A Malfunctioning ABS Sensor Caused The Koenigsegg One:1's Monster 'Ring Crash

Koenisegg has released an extensive analysis of the One:1's horrific Nurburgring crash, describing the severe nature of the accident and pinning the blame on a faulty ABS sensor

3 years ago News 25 comments
Watch A Koenigsegg One:1 Blast Its Way Up To 240mph

During last weekend's VMax200 top speed event at Bruntingthorpe Aerodrome, the 1322bhp One:1 hit an astonishing 240mph - the fastest VMax run ever recorded

4 years ago Supercars and Hypercars 43 comments
This Used Koenigsegg CCR Is The ‘Affordable’ Way To Live Out Your One:1 Dreams

Since the One:1 is record hunting at the Nurburgring this week, we thought we'd dig a used Koenigsegg out of the classifieds. In comparison to the One:1, this CCR could almost be called affordable...

4 years ago Used Cars 74 comments
The Koenigsegg One:1 Might Be About To Steal The Nurburgring Lap Record

Just a few months ago speed limits on the Nordschleife were lifted, and now the Koenigsegg One:1 has been spotted lapping the Green Hell. Are we about to see a record broken?

4 years ago News 87 comments

