This longer video of the Valkyrie undergoing testing at Silverstone gives us a better chance to hear its 6.5-litre N/A V12
Aston Martin has made a special-edition DBS that pays homage to the BAC Concorde with a British Airways-like livery and various neat details
We can - at last - hear the Valkyrie's 6.5-litre V12 under full load thanks to these short clips from testing at Silverstone
Aston Martin's first-ever SUV has arrived, packing Mercedes-AMG power and Vantage-like looks
For some reason Aston Martin has teamed up with revived classic brand Brough Superior to create a track-only hyperbike with a turbocharged V-twin
Aston Martin has revealed photos of a lightly disguised Vantage Roadster "engineering car," previewing a production version arriving next year
Aston Martin has confirmed the DBX SUV's powertrain specs - it'll have a 4.0-litre AMG-sourced V8 developing 542bhp
Aston Martin has revealed a "dynamic concept" version of the Valhalla, which has been pictured with a Valkyrie validation prototype
Aston Martin's new 'Automotive Galleries and Lairs' service aims to build wealthy clients other-worldly spaces to keep their cars in
One of just four genuine 'James Bond' DB5s built for Eon Productions and one of just two built with fully working Q-spec gadgets from new, this Aston Martin is the one to crown them all
This mechanically restored DB2/4 MkII features bare-metal bodywork with hard-earned patina that tells a brilliant story of use and competition
Aston Martin gave the V12-powered Valkyrie hypercar its dynamic debut at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone
Fancy bringing a touch of class (and noise) to your weekend track sessions? This lightly-raced Vantage GT4 will do just the trick...
Aston Martin has confirmed that the Valhalla hypercar will be in 'James Bond 25', along with a DB5 and a V8. Will the hypercar be 007's wheels of choice?