Here's An Even Better Video Of Aston Martin Valkyrie Making Shouty V12 Noises

This longer video of the Valkyrie undergoing testing at Silverstone gives us a better chance to hear its 6.5-litre N/A V12

21 days ago Supercars and Hypercars 5 comments
The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Celebrates The Coolest Airliner Ever

Aston Martin has made a special-edition DBS that pays homage to the BAC Concorde with a British Airways-like livery and various neat details

22 days ago News 7 comments
We Can Finally Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie's N/A V12 Used In Anger

We can - at last - hear the Valkyrie's 6.5-litre V12 under full load thanks to these short clips from testing at Silverstone

25 days ago News 15 comments
The Aston Martin DBX SUV Is Here With 542bhp

Aston Martin's first-ever SUV has arrived, packing Mercedes-AMG power and Vantage-like looks

a month ago News 35 comments
Aston Martin Has Built A £95k, 1000bhp/Tonne Motorbike

For some reason Aston Martin has teamed up with revived classic brand Brough Superior to create a track-only hyperbike with a turbocharged V-twin

a month ago News 10 comments
Features Aston Martin Vantage AMR Review: The Manual V8 That Makes You Work For It
A New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is Coming

Aston Martin has revealed photos of a lightly disguised Vantage Roadster "engineering car," previewing a production version arriving next year

2 months ago News 11 comments
The Aston Martin DBX Will Be The Company's Most Potent V8 Beast

Aston Martin has confirmed the DBX SUV's powertrain specs - it'll have a 4.0-litre AMG-sourced V8 developing 542bhp

3 months ago News 21 comments
Ogle The First Working Aston Martin Valhalla Hypercar

Aston Martin has revealed a "dynamic concept" version of the Valhalla, which has been pictured with a Valkyrie validation prototype

4 months ago News 13 comments
Aston Martin Will Help Design And Build Your Own Tony Stark-Spec Garage

Aston Martin's new 'Automotive Galleries and Lairs' service aims to build wealthy clients other-worldly spaces to keep their cars in

4 months ago News 33 comments
A 'James Bond' Aston Martin DB5 Is For Sale – With Working Gadgets

One of just four genuine 'James Bond' DB5s built for Eon Productions and one of just two built with fully working Q-spec gadgets from new, this Aston Martin is the one to crown them all

5 months ago Used Cars 10 comments
This Well-Used Aston Martin DB2/4 Is Classic Car Perfection

This mechanically restored DB2/4 MkII features bare-metal bodywork with hard-earned patina that tells a brilliant story of use and competition

5 months ago Used Cars 5 comments
Here's Your First Chance To See And Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin gave the V12-powered Valkyrie hypercar its dynamic debut at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone

5 months ago News 11 comments
Dominate Your Next Track Day With A Retired Aston Vantage GT4 Racer

Fancy bringing a touch of class (and noise) to your weekend track sessions? This lightly-raced Vantage GT4 will do just the trick...

6 months ago Used Cars 7 comments
James Bond's Latest Unsubtle Ride Is The Aston Martin Valhalla (Probably)

Aston Martin has confirmed that the Valhalla hypercar will be in 'James Bond 25', along with a DB5 and a V8. Will the hypercar be 007's wheels of choice?

6 months ago News 11 comments

