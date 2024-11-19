What Are Vortex Generators, And How Do They Work?

Ever seen those extra fins stuck into a Honda Civic Type R or Mitsubishi Evo? They’re not just for show – here’s what they do
What Are Vortex Generators, And How Do They Work?

Ever been passed by an FK8 Honda Civic Type R or almost any late Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and noticed those little extra fins on the roof? They’re not just extra bits of stick-on plastic for show, they’re serving a real purpose.

Those are vortex generators and, although they may split opinions on looks, they’re a useful way of improving the aerodynamics of a car provided they’re used correctly.

How do vortex generators work?

To understand how a vortex generator benefits a car, you first need to understand how airflow interacts with the moving body of a car.

Due to friction between the solid surface and the air molecules passing over it, the air forms a fluid profile, with stationery air sitting at the meeting point between the fluid and the surface. This is often called the boundary layer.

Basically, you don’t want air to be sitting stationary above the roof as that creates a large amount of friction, rather it’s better to glide smoothly over and away from the car. Particularly if there’s a rear wing.

What Are Vortex Generators, And How Do They Work?

Although rear wings are great for creating downforce, it does create a separation point at the end of a roof that allows the airflow to diffuse off into free airspace – in turn reducing a wing’s efficiency.

This is where a vortex generator comes in. As the separation point is inevitable no matter what you do, it is possible to shorten that distance. To keep that flow going, you need high-energy air from that fluid profile we mentioned earlier.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, rear
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, rear

A vortex generator disturbs the flow running over the top of the roof, drawing in a stream of high-energy air into the boundary layer, therefore reducing the separation point’s distance and improving the efficiency of a rear wing.

Should I put them on my car?

Vortex generators that have been placed on a factory-built road car have been especially designed to work with the standard aerodynamics, so simply putting a set on your own car isn’t likely to make any real difference. Unless you have access to a wind tunnel and CFD software.

Even those from the factory aren’t actually making a huge difference, as they’re ultimately compromised by road safety regulations which means they’re small and space apart. Plus, they don’t really make a huge difference until very high speeds.

What Are Vortex Generators, And How Do They Work?

Those used on race cars however, commonly seen in F1, don’t have such restrictions and are therefore pretty tall and pretty sharp. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

maurotehsilva

The name does strangely sound like a Back to the Future reference

10/06/2016 - 15:41 |
182 | 2

Reserve power to the flux capacitor?

10/06/2016 - 18:13 |
42 | 0
Anonymous

Credit this article to Kyle, it’s almost exactly what he says in his vortex generator video

10/06/2016 - 16:02 |
18 | 0
Anonymous

Dont show this to Ian Wright. He thinks aerodynamics doesn’t work on anything less than Mclarens and Ferraris lol.

10/06/2016 - 16:15 |
26 | 2
ElTamaleroDeSayula

Because of the airflow separation point a different type of wing wouldn’t be effective on the Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird, If they had vortex generators back in the day, the iconic wings wouldn’t be necessary.

The myth says that the wings were big because they needed the trunk to be opened without any problems to fit sound and video recording equipment but it wasn’t against the rules to have a spoiler fitted to the trunk, the real reason for the enormous wings was because the engineers wanted to have “clean air” acting over the rear wing for maximum downforce without any turbulence caused by the rear rooflines of the B-body Chryslers which were modified from stock for that same purpose; The Buttresses in the stock Charger roofline caused a lot of drag so they needed to be filled and made into a semi-fastback roofline that you can only find on the ‘68 Charger 500 and ‘69 Daytona, that allowed much better airflow at high speeds but wasn’t effective enough for a wing attached to the trunk. And the Plymouth Superbird had a curved rear window that served for the same purpose with a different approach.
Ford and Mercury cound get away with conventional spoilers because of the complete fastback rooflines of the Torino Talladega and Cyclone Spoiler II, airflow acted directly in the spoiler because there was almost no drag in the uniform rooflines of these cars and downforce could be effective with trunk mounted and duck-tail spoilers.

10/06/2016 - 18:08 |
64 | 2

TL;DR old chryslers are pretty fast

10/09/2016 - 10:29 |
4 | 2
Simma

Holy shait I’m so drunk right now, I have to watch this again tomorrow. Good video, reduce drag or something, very good

10/06/2016 - 20:42 |
4 | 6
The Silver Paseo EL54

At first I thought this is gonna refer to the GTA San Andreas vehicle.

10/06/2016 - 21:38 |
0 | 0
Anonymous

What about roof spoilers for sedans? Are they beneficial to have on its own? And can they be used in conjunction with vortex generators?

10/07/2016 - 01:46 |
0 | 0
Anton 3

Another thing that should be mentioned is this kind of roof spoilers.
It channels the air flow to the rear spoiler.

10/07/2016 - 06:50 |
10 | 0

Epic example of a WRX STI, because why not?

10/07/2016 - 06:51 |
20 | 0
Anonymous

Love these technical articles

10/07/2016 - 07:33 |
4 | 0
Anonymous

Here is some vortex without a boundary layer …

10/09/2016 - 09:02 |
0 | 0

Latest News

News
Take A Look At Jaguar’s New Logo
Jaguar new logo
Jaguar new logo
News
The New Renault 5 Will Cost £22,995
Renault 5
Renault 5
News
The Donkervoort F22 Final Five Is A Feral Five-Cylinder Send-Off
Donkervoort F22 Final Five - front
Donkervoort F22 Final Five - front
News
This Mad Creation From Chile Will Be Immortalised As A Hot Wheels Toy
'La Liebre' - front
'La Liebre' - front
News
DS Really Wants To Build Its Incredible Citroen SM Tribute Concept
DS SM Tribute concept - side
DS SM Tribute concept - side
News
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Brings A Wing And Other Things
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front