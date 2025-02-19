The Honda WOW Was A Car Made For Your Dog

Never mind buying a dog-friendly car – how about one designed purely to keep your furry friend(s) happy? We’re sad this never came to fruition, and so is Buster
Honda WOW Concept
Honda WOW Concept

Have you got a dog? Do you drive a car? We can only assume that at some point during your life then you’ve Googled ‘best used cars for dogs’.

If you, like us, have done just that, you’ll be met with lots of big estate cars and SUVs. No surprise, given big cars tend to have big boots, meaning big space for your big (or small) dog. Thankfully, Google realises we really mean ones for humans to put dogs in, rather than literally for dogs.

Had the Honda WOW of 2005 made production though, there may well have been one car dominating every single one of those lists. And we’re pretty certain Buster would be very pleased.

Look at that adorable access space
Look at that adorable access space

No, it wasn’t named as such to capitalise on the acting expertise of Owen Wilson. Rather, WOW stood for ‘Wonderful Open-hearted Wagon’. What relation that had to dogs we don’t know, but the rest of the car was geared entirely towards supporting the needs of your furry friends. No, not *those* furry friends.

At the back, the boot door could open into two, revealing a little cutout in the bumper designed to make it easy for dogs to hop in and out. The floor was made entirely from wood – so as to make cleaning mud and general dog fluids easy – and the middle seats could be brought together to make a neat dog crate.

Who needs human passengers when there are dogs?
Who needs human passengers when there are dogs?

Good news if your dog doesn’t like playing back-seat driver though, or if you have a second pup, as the dashboard had its own integrated compartment lined with mesh to let Buster breathe and feel cosy. In case he wanted to stay cool, a moveable air con hose could be pointed right towards him.

Our favourite kind of co-driver
Our favourite kind of co-driver

Need to give the dogs a bit of a breather on your drive? Both B-pillars as well as the bumpers had integrated points to mount a dog lead, so you could keep them free enough to roam around but without fear of an errant squirrel sending the pups on a whole new adventure.

We don’t really know why the Honda WOW never entered production, though we’d hazard a guess the manufacturer didn’t think enough buyers would put their paws into their wallets for one. Largely as dogs do not understand the concept of currency. Nor can they drive.

"WOW", said the corgi
"WOW", said the corgi

Next time you are putting Buster into the back of your ratty old Volvo though, just imagine how much happier he could’ve been in a WOW. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

