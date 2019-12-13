Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
One of Germany’s most handsome cars of the last decade used to have a glorious high-revving 4.2-litre V8, and you could own one for the price of a modern supermini
This Shelby American-tuned version of the fifth-gen Ford Mustang made it over to the UK, and will soon be up for auction
A Silverstone Auctions sale in Saudi Arabia will feature one of only nine Nibbio Spyders ever built by Zagato
A very low mileage E30 325i Sport sold for an eye-watering figure at the NEC Classic Motor Show last weekend
Dressed in a stunning shade of green over a tan interior, complete with a classic gated manual gearbox, this might just be the ideal 355 – and it’s for sale with no reserve
Robert Reid’s limited-edition Impreza RB320 is up for sale soon, and there are plenty of interesting names that have signed it…
This rare 2006 Maserati MC12 GT1 will be up for auction in London next month, and it comes with a cracking racing history
Only 12 Mercedes 300 CE Hammers were fitted with the 6.0-litre V8 option, and one of them is about to be auctioned
Silverstone Auctions will be putting a quartet of 599s under the hammer at the same event - which would you have?
This M12 will soon be going under the hammer, although it's hard not to get distracted by the bizarre story of Vector
One of just four genuine 'James Bond' DB5s built for Eon Productions and one of just two built with fully working Q-spec gadgets from new, this Aston Martin is the one to crown them all
This mechanically restored DB2/4 MkII features bare-metal bodywork with hard-earned patina that tells a brilliant story of use and competition
With a unique orange finish and only 265 miles on the clock, this soon-to-be-auctioned Carrera GT is one of the most alluring examples we've ever seen
Three Ferrari Challenge racers - a 360, F430 and 458 - will go under the hammer at the same auction. Which will it be for you?
Fancy bringing a touch of class (and noise) to your weekend track sessions? This lightly-raced Vantage GT4 will do just the trick...