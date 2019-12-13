or register
A V8 Audi RS5 Is A Slice Of German Muscle For The Price Of A Fiesta

One of Germany’s most handsome cars of the last decade used to have a glorious high-revving 4.2-litre V8, and you could own one for the price of a modern supermini

5 days ago Used Cars 18 comments
Here's Your Chance To Own A Very Rare, Very Orange Shelby Mustang GT-C

This Shelby American-tuned version of the fifth-gen Ford Mustang made it over to the UK, and will soon be up for auction

19 days ago Used Cars 6 comments
A Stupidly Rare Ferrari 599 GTZ Zagato Nibbio Spyder Is Coming Up For Auction

A Silverstone Auctions sale in Saudi Arabia will feature one of only nine Nibbio Spyders ever built by Zagato

a month ago Used Cars 6 comments
E30 BMW 325i Sport Sells For £51k Because The World Has Lost Its Mind

A very low mileage E30 325i Sport sold for an eye-watering figure at the NEC Classic Motor Show last weekend

a month ago Used Cars 18 comments
There’s No Reserve On The Auction For This Perfect Ferrari F355

Dressed in a stunning shade of green over a tan interior, complete with a classic gated manual gearbox, this might just be the ideal 355 – and it’s for sale with no reserve

2 months ago Used Cars 10 comments
You Can Buy A Subaru Impreza RB320 Once Owned By Richard Burns' Co-Driver

Robert Reid’s limited-edition Impreza RB320 is up for sale soon, and there are plenty of interesting names that have signed it…

2 months ago Used Cars 2 comments
Why Wouldn't You Want This 2006 Maserati MC12 GT1 Car?

This rare 2006 Maserati MC12 GT1 will be up for auction in London next month, and it comes with a cracking racing history

3 months ago Used Cars 13 comments
Here's Your Chance To Own One Of 12 6.0 Mercedes AMG CE Hammers

Only 12 Mercedes 300 CE Hammers were fitted with the 6.0-litre V8 option, and one of them is about to be auctioned

3 months ago Used Cars 17 comments
Choose One Of Four Awesome Ferrari 599s At The Same Auction

Silverstone Auctions will be putting a quartet of 599s under the hammer at the same event - which would you have?

3 months ago Used Cars 7 comments
Your Chance To Own A Vector M12: A Supercar With The Strangest Backstory

This M12 will soon be going under the hammer, although it's hard not to get distracted by the bizarre story of Vector

4 months ago Used Cars 11 comments
A 'James Bond' Aston Martin DB5 Is For Sale – With Working Gadgets

One of just four genuine 'James Bond' DB5s built for Eon Productions and one of just two built with fully working Q-spec gadgets from new, this Aston Martin is the one to crown them all

5 months ago Used Cars 10 comments
This Well-Used Aston Martin DB2/4 Is Classic Car Perfection

This mechanically restored DB2/4 MkII features bare-metal bodywork with hard-earned patina that tells a brilliant story of use and competition

5 months ago Used Cars 5 comments
This One-Of-A-Kind Porsche Carrera GT Wears A $23k Paint Job

With a unique orange finish and only 265 miles on the clock, this soon-to-be-auctioned Carrera GT is one of the most alluring examples we've ever seen

5 months ago Used Cars 17 comments
Choose Your Track Weapon: Three Ferrari Challenge Cars Headed To Auction

Three Ferrari Challenge racers - a 360, F430 and 458 - will go under the hammer at the same auction. Which will it be for you?

6 months ago Used Cars 11 comments
Dominate Your Next Track Day With A Retired Aston Vantage GT4 Racer

Fancy bringing a touch of class (and noise) to your weekend track sessions? This lightly-raced Vantage GT4 will do just the trick...

6 months ago Used Cars 7 comments

