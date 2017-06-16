Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
SUV sales growth, particularly among the mainstream brands, is as a whole slowing to a stop, and other factors could combine to push car makers to start thinking about estates again
It's got very little to do with running costs: the removal of the V6 from the F-Type range has subtly but significantly changed the F-Type's image
It seems like everyone either likes to hate on the Volkswagen Golf GTI, or is weirdly apologetic for owning one in the face of more exotic rivals. Here’s why it’s still the king of the hot hatch hill
The final round of the inaugural EnduroKa season included several hours of night racing, and I drew the short straw...
Ford’s Mustang Mach E may use the name of an all-time icon, but that isn’t always enough, as these car histories demonstrate
As Maserati announces the end of Gran Turismo production, we're taking a look at other cars that have lasted longer than expected...
A Toyota Yaris with over 200bhp that sends power to all four wheels: the more you think about it the more far-fetched it sounds, so could Toyota really do it?
We’ve spent some time, probably not quite long enough, on imagining the kinds of love-children that could emerge from the impending PSA-FCA romance. Some are likelier than others...
Paddock Hill is not a corner to be trifled with, but what is it that makes it so daunting?
Don't get distracted with all the talk of connectivity and driving assistance - there are still plenty of reasons for the average petrolhead to get excited by the Golf 8!
With a staggering specific output, performance so fast it’s not even quoted for fear of upsetting people, and an engine worthy of a Nobel prize for science, the Ducati Streetfighter is a hero machine
Learning that the staunchly V8-driven C63 would be transitioning to a four-cylinder hybrid setup was a shock, but it’s the AMG the future has ordered
I've taken delivery of a new Audi S6, and will have it for four months. So, let's get to know it together!
Tesla recently released a remote summon function to some owners’ cars, technically as a beta test, but history has a few lessons on whether we can be trusted - and whether the owners are even the people we need to worry about
News has surfaced that the next Mini could be smaller and powered entirely by electricity, and we reckon that sounds like a great combination