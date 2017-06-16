or register
Close

Blog

Join 48,572 Car Throttle members in the Blog community

Visit now
Important - A Reminder About Plagiarism
3 years ago Blog 78 comments
19 year-old CTzen wins a BMW M4 & £20k cash!
2 years ago Blog 60 comments
The Mazdaspeed3; The Hot Hatch Time Forgot.
a year ago Blog 17 comments
Slow SUV Growth And Profit Targets Could Spark A Wagon Revival

SUV sales growth, particularly among the mainstream brands, is as a whole slowing to a stop, and other factors could combine to push car makers to start thinking about estates again

4 days ago Blog 18 comments
No V6, No Guilt: Why The Jaguar F-Type Is More Appealing Without It

It's got very little to do with running costs: the removal of the V6 from the F-Type range has subtly but significantly changed the F-Type's image

11 days ago Blog 18 comments
Love To Hate Or Hate To Love The Golf GTI: Why It’s Still An Icon

It seems like everyone either likes to hate on the Volkswagen Golf GTI, or is weirdly apologetic for owning one in the face of more exotic rivals. Here’s why it’s still the king of the hot hatch hill

18 days ago Blog 10 comments
6 Things I Learned From Racing In The Dark

The final round of the inaugural EnduroKa season included several hours of night racing, and I drew the short straw...

21 days ago Blog 8 comments
Referencing The Mustang Doesn’t Guarantee Ford's Mach E Success

Ford’s Mustang Mach E may use the name of an all-time icon, but that isn’t always enough, as these car histories demonstrate

a month ago Blog 15 comments
7 Fast Cars That Don't Like Retirement

As Maserati announces the end of Gran Turismo production, we're taking a look at other cars that have lasted longer than expected...

a month ago Blog 34 comments
Could Toyota Really Build A 4WD Rally Yaris For The Road?

A Toyota Yaris with over 200bhp that sends power to all four wheels: the more you think about it the more far-fetched it sounds, so could Toyota really do it?

a month ago Blog 2 comments
5 Fantasy Cars We’d Love To See Built Under FCA-PSA

We’ve spent some time, probably not quite long enough, on imagining the kinds of love-children that could emerge from the impending PSA-FCA romance. Some are likelier than others...

2 months ago Blog 20 comments
What Makes Paddock Hill Bend One Of The World's Scariest Corners

Paddock Hill is not a corner to be trifled with, but what is it that makes it so daunting?

2 months ago Blog 8 comments
6 Reasons Petrolheads Should Be Excited By The Golf 8

Don't get distracted with all the talk of connectivity and driving assistance - there are still plenty of reasons for the average petrolhead to get excited by the Golf 8!

2 months ago Blog 15 comments
Here’s Why Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 Is A Full-Fat N/A Marvel

With a staggering specific output, performance so fast it’s not even quoted for fear of upsetting people, and an engine worthy of a Nobel prize for science, the Ducati Streetfighter is a hero machine

2 months ago Blog 5 comments
Why A Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Might Work After All

Learning that the staunchly V8-driven C63 would be transitioning to a four-cylinder hybrid setup was a shock, but it’s the AMG the future has ordered

2 months ago Blog 46 comments
Say Hello To 'My' New Audi S6 (Yes, The One With The Fake Exhaust Tips)

I've taken delivery of a new Audi S6, and will have it for four months. So, let's get to know it together!

2 months ago Blog 25 comments
Tesla Smart Summon Fails: Blame Humans, Not The Machines

Tesla recently released a remote summon function to some owners’ cars, technically as a beta test, but history has a few lessons on whether we can be trusted - and whether the owners are even the people we need to worry about

2 months ago Blog 13 comments
A Smaller, Electric Mini Could Be The Best One Ever

News has surfaced that the next Mini could be smaller and powered entirely by electricity, and we reckon that sounds like a great combination

3 months ago Blog 17 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or