You Can Now Have An F1-Style Halo Device On The Radical SR3 XX and SR10

Radical has given its SR3 XX and SR10 models a series of updates for 2022, including an optional Halo device

Criticism of the ‘halo’ device when it was first adopted by F1 and other single-seater series in 2018 has all but evaporated. Many figures in the F1 paddock credit the safety feature with saving several lives already. Non-FIA-sanctioned series have since adopted halo, including Indycar, and now British sports and racing car firm Radical is joining the party. As part of a raft of updates for the 2022 versions of the SR3 XX and SR10, both of these open-cockpit cars are available with an optional halo.

It’s been designed to conform with FIA specs, and is structured a little like a roll cage, offering protection from potentially hazardous debris - think errant wheels, or perhaps even whole cars. “The halo is one of the biggest developments in Radical’s history,” said sales and marketing boss Dan Redpath, adding, “we have taken inspiration from the technology in motorsport which we’ve seen work so effectively on many occasions and appropriated it to SR3 XX and SR10.”

Also new for both cars is a raised steering column for better ergonomics and visibility, a second display screen, a bigger seat for when the central driving position is specced, and an optional power-assisted steering upgrade. To make for quicker geometry tweaks, meanwhile, there are new camber shims. Finally, newly designed cast suspension uprights are said to be more durable than the parts they replace. The remaining upgrades are all exclusive to the bigger, angrier SR10. The first of these is a new map for the Ford-supplied 2.3-litre turbocharged inline-four, which - as a reminder - gives the SR10 a thoroughly bonkers 568 per tonne power-to-weight ratio. 0-62mph happens in just 2.4 seconds, and the top speed is gear limited to 180mph. It’s good news, then, that there’s a new bigger brake kit with fresh disc and pad compounds on the menu.