Watch As A Car Is Slowly Swallowed By A Sinkhole

A driver in Mumbai, India watched helplessly at the weekend as his car slowly disappeared under the concrete. Dr Kiran Doshi was alerted to his Hyundai Venue (a car we last talked about because of its weird, optional no-clutch manual) sinking into the crumbling car park during heavy rain, filming its final moments above ground.

As the concrete gives way, we see a big pool of brown, murky water appear. The reason? The residential building’s car park was built over a well. Not especially well, it seems, or at least not well maintained, judging by the ruddy-great hole that opened up to eat this poor Hyundai.