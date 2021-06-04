Watch A Mercedes E63 S Estate Fly By At 206mph On The Autobahn

The autobahn is a subject of endless fascination for petrolheads outside of Germany. The idea of derestricted sections of motorway seems bizarre, exotic and quite brilliant, and something that surely won’t last forever. There are constant murmurings from German government officials and campaigners to bring this to an end, but for now, the speed show goes on.

There are even YouTube channels dedicated solely to giving new cars an autobahn workout, but what we don’t often see are high-speed flyby passes. This video has several, filmed from a Mercedes E-Class convertible (with the top down, of course) travelling at 70, 80 and 100kmh (43, 50 and 62mph).

The GAD-tuned E63 S estate being filming was going a fair bit faster. Every run was comfortably over 200mph, with the fastest clocking in at 332kmh (206mph).