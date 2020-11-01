Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Review: A Carbon Missile With Indicators

Triumph's limited-edition 765 is a razor-sharp featherweight that even a novice like me can have fun on. Over 250 miles, here's what I learnt...

Picture credit: @therightbikes on Instagram

Anyone who listens to, or watches The Car Throttle Podcast will know that I really like bikes. And while I understand that many of you might not share the same love of two wheels yet, trust me when I say that you’d change your mind if you gave them a shot. I did, and it proved to be best decision I made in 2019. While my motorbike experience is still limited (I’ve clocked around 6000 miles on various Hondas), when Triumph asked if I’d like to spend a few days with its Daytona Moto2 765, there was no way I was going to decline. So, after 250 miles of Daytona bum time, here’s what I learnt…

780hp/tonne takes balls to exploit...

…Which I clearly don’t have, because I can count on one hand the amount of times that my impotent wrist was able to twist the throttle fully open on the road. Perhaps the blame lies with the fact that the 765 - which is limited to 765 units in the UK - costs £15,765 new, or, more likely still, because the pathways between my eyes and brain simply don’t fire as quickly as the Triumph’s ability to bring the horizon into view. Either way, the 765 is the quickest thing I’ve been in or on, and one dry day with the Daytona proved insufficient - for me, at least - to recalibrate my speed sensors.

250 miles on a 'proper' sports bike takes its toll

Riding position between bikes varies a lot, and this is something the Triumph taught me quickly. Because it’s a bona fide race bike for the road (unlike ‘my’ softer Honda CBR650R), you sit with your arms outstretched and your back lower to, and more parallel with the ground. This position creates a lower centre of gravity and makes your body more aerodynamic which is great for track attack, but in the real world, this translates to aching wrists and a sore neck. After 250 miles of mixed riding and a few stops at biker cafes (including Loomies in Winchester and Ryka’s in Dorking), I really felt the miles, but on open and fast B-roads, it’s exactly this involving riding position that provokes you to twist the throttle earlier to make the most of the inline triple’s gutsy 59lb ft of torque and agile chassis. Fun, then, is guaranteed on the Triumph. Comfort…not so much.

The 765 flatters its rider

Because the 765 is so light, and thanks to its razor sharp quick-shifter, Ohlins rear shock and front forks, Ohlins steering damper and Brembo brakes, it’s a bike that changes direction quickly and cleanly. It’s also noticeably easier to lean into and out of corners than the CBR650R I daily, and braking takes less time and effort. These two things alone add up to a bike that even a novice like me can ride quickly, and as someone with limted B-road experience, getting into a fast flow is a great way to get the adrenaline pumping.

In summary... We've no doubt the 765 would be epic fun on track