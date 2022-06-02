This Picture Perfect 1990 Audi Quattro 20V Will Be Sold To The Highest Bidder

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you love the iconic and pioneering Audi Quattro as much as we do, brace yourself. This black 1990 Audi Quattro 20V is a top-quality example that has been cherished and meticulously cared for by its previous owner, and it’s coming up for sale with Classic Car Auctions on the 18th of June. Aside from the irregular miles it’s covered across three decades, it’s safe to say that this Quattro is as original and clean as they come. No distasteful modifications have been made under the hood or to the exterior, and the Quattro’s odometer shows just over 32,000 miles on the clock, which is pretty spectacular for a car made 32 years ago. The vehicle comes with a comprehensive service history detailing the car’s mileage and maintenance over the years, as well as copies of every MOT, an original black Audi wallet featuring stamped service information and even the original price list from when the car was new.

The Quattro’s loving owner has also included some personal memorabilia with his pride and joy to sweeten the deal, including an original Quattro Collection brochure from 1990, a rare “Moments” booklet issued in 2005 celebrating 25 years of the original car, a 1987 RAC road atlas and an Eric Clapton cassette to be played using the car’s original Blaupunkt radio cassette player. The Quattro is a true rallying icon, with the car’s development kickstarting in 1977 to take advantage of then-recently changed rules permitting the use of four-wheel-drive in rallying events. As a result, the Audi Quattro was the first rally car to use the technology and would help Audi dominate the World Rally Championship and Pikes Peak Hillclimb events between 1982 and 1987. After a successful production run of 11,452 cars for the global market, the final Audi Quattro 20V’s were built in 1991, meaning the example on sale is one of the last models to roll off the production line.