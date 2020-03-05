This Is The Near-800bhp Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There’s a pleasing sense of predictability to Dodge’s performance range. Recent stories to emerge on that front include the addition of Dodge heritage colours, the Charger picking up a similar Widebody option to the Challenger, and massive racing stripes being laid across the Durango SRT. None of that came as a surprise, and that’ll be just fine for buyers of these things. Dodge knows its audience. So that’s why its next oh-so predictable yet highly satisfying move is to make a Redeye version of the Charger, alongside the existing Challenger Redeye.

We can’t 100 per cent confirm that’s the car you see here, but what else could this de-badged, lightly camouflaged Charger Widebody test mule be? Given that such a vehicle has been rumoured since late last year (Dodge even mistakenly name-checked the car in a now-deleted advert), it’s a safe bet this is the incoming Charger Redeye in Widebody form.

The car will follow the recipe of the Challenger Redeye, featuring a Demon-derived 6.2-litre supercharged V8 under that vented bonnet. It’ll be good for 787bhp (797hp), and have a starting price somewhere between $70,000 and $80,000. That’s the kind of bang-for-buck we can only dream of over here in the UK.