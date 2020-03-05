This Is The Near-800bhp Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody
The all-powerful version of the widebody Charger has been spotted undergoing testing
There’s a pleasing sense of predictability to Dodge’s performance range. Recent stories to emerge on that front include the addition of Dodge heritage colours, the Charger picking up a similar Widebody option to the Challenger, and massive racing stripes being laid across the Durango SRT.
None of that came as a surprise, and that’ll be just fine for buyers of these things. Dodge knows its audience. So that’s why its next oh-so predictable yet highly satisfying move is to make a Redeye version of the Charger, alongside the existing Challenger Redeye.
We can’t 100 per cent confirm that’s the car you see here, but what else could this de-badged, lightly camouflaged Charger Widebody test mule be? Given that such a vehicle has been rumoured since late last year (Dodge even mistakenly name-checked the car in a now-deleted advert), it’s a safe bet this is the incoming Charger Redeye in Widebody form.
The car will follow the recipe of the Challenger Redeye, featuring a Demon-derived 6.2-litre supercharged V8 under that vented bonnet. It’ll be good for 787bhp (797hp), and have a starting price somewhere between $70,000 and $80,000. That’s the kind of bang-for-buck we can only dream of over here in the UK.
Like the Challenger Redeye, it’s likely to be available in both standard and Widebody styles, although with all that power, paying more for the latter variant (a premium of $6000 in Challenger land) seems like the best bet. Doing so should provide a similar quarter-mile time to the Challenger Redeye Widebody, which can do it in just 10.8 seconds.
Would you have one over the Challenger?
3 comments