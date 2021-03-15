This 1111hp Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Is Made For Nurburgring Glory
Opus is busy working on the mightiest AMG GT, pledging to offer two packages with over 1000hp
The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series’ 720bhp power output is hugely impressive. It enables a 0-124mph time under nine seconds, and thanks to giant Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tyres and GT3-inspired aero, you can make full use of that output on track. There will be some out there hungry for more from the car’s 4.0-litre flat-plane twin-turbo V8, however, and said folk won’t have to wait long to be satisfied.
Opus Innovation GmbH, formerly known as Renntech Europe, received its €335,240 GT Black a few weeks ago and has already announced preliminary details of the tuning options it’ll offer. How’s this for a headline-grabber? The most potent solution involves taking the bewinged monster to 1111hp (1096bhp).
That’s an astonishing power level for a rear-wheel drive car, so to stop the back tyres atomising any time you go near the throttle, torque will be limited. There will also be a 1001hp (987bhp) version, which will go on sale alongside the 1111bhp GT this June to form the ‘Opus Binary Editions’.
There are also plans afoot for 920hp (907bhp) and 825hp (814bhp) variants too. The latter needs only a software tickle to achieve its output, but for the others, it’ll be necessary to fit further upgrades. New turbochargers, forged pistons, stronger connecting rods, machined cylinder heads, an improved fueling system and a beefed-up dual-clutch gearbox will all need to go in to stop things going boom.
In the coming months, we’ll learn the full details for the packages, which will include as-yet-unspecified “aerodynamic add-ons”. We’d imagine these will be fairly minor, given how sophisticated the Black Series’ aero setup is from the factory.
Opus is based at Mercedes-AMG’s former Nurburgring development centre, so Nordschleife testing will be a key part of the 1111hp GT Black Series’ creation. Opus says it is “still too early to speculate about lap times of the GT Black Series,” but given that a stock version clocked a record-breaking 6min 43sec trip around the Green Hell last year in less than ideal collections, the modified one should manage something spectacular.
