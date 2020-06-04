There's Now A Toyota Hilux Called 'Invincible-X' And We're Not Even Mad

Toyota has revealed the facelifted version of the Hilux, with tweaked looks, fresh equipment and a new (and suitably titled) range-topper

Some vehicles make a name for themselves by being very fast. Others for their beautiful styling. The Toyota Hilux, however, is known as being the vehicle that’s hardest to kill. Well, probably second hardest, after the Lada Classic, but that’s still quite a boast. We’re not even remotely mad, then, that Toyota has decided to call the range-topping version of its newly facelifted pick-up the ‘Invincible-X’ - because it probably is.

Coming in double cab form, the Invincible X has a distinct grille and front bumper design, chunky wheel arch extensions, a skid plate, and the word ‘Invincible’ stamped on the tailgate. In capital letters, of course, just to hammer the point home. The Hilux’s styling has been tweaked across the range, with a new front end and - on some models - LED light clusters. Inside there’s a new eight-inch infotainment screen, controlled by good old-fashioned buttons and dials “for easier use in all driving conditions”. It has Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity and is hooked up to a nine-speaker JBL sound system with an 800W amp.

Also on the agenda is a new 2.8-litre diesel engine, which is good for 201bhp 369lb f of torque. This drops the 0-62mph time down to 10 seconds, compared to the more leisurely 13 seconds required by the outgoing 2.4. It’ll return 36.3mpg on the combined cycle, with 204g/km of CO2 escaping its tailpipe. All UK models will be all-wheel drive, with a choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearboxes.