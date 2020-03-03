The Updated Mercedes-AMG E53 Is Here With 429bhp And Drift Mode

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s facelift time for the Mercedes E-Class, and yes, that includes the AMG stuff. A refreshed E63 is due soon, but for now, we can take a closer look at the rejigged version of the E53. The first change you might clock is the front-end - the E53 gets its own grille similar to the ‘Panamerica’ design found on the AMG GT and the C63. The rear bumper on the saloon is new, while both the four-door and the estate get fresh diffuser inserts plus new light clusters.

Both versions can be had with new 19 and 20-inch “aerodynamically optimised” wheels. Meanwhile, the colour palette has been extended to include graphite grey metallic, mojave silver metallic and high-tech silver metallic. There are tweaks in store in the cabin, where you’ll find a new steering wheel. Behind it sits - as before - a twin-screen layout (one for the instrument cluster, one for the infotainment), although it’s running the much newer MBUX software complete with voice command functionality.

Nothing has changed under the bonnet. Here, you’ll find a 3.0-litre straight-six providing 429bhp and 384lb ft, which is sent to all four wheels. The petrol engine is teamed up with a 48-volt mild hybrid system which provides a very brief 21bhp/184lb ft ‘EQ Boost’ under hard acceleration. 0-62mph is taken care of in 4.5 seconds, unless you’re in the estate, in which case it’s 4.6sec. What is new is the option of the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. It’s the first time this has been offered on one of the ‘lesser’ AMG Mercs, and it includes an AMG Performance steering wheel with driving mode buttons, helping ensure you can find the new ‘Race’ mode nice and quickly. The pack also means the E53 now has a Drift Mode. Happy days!