The Nissan GT-R Nismo Is Now Tsukuba's Fastest Production Car

The Nissan GT-R Nismo is getting on a bit. The ultimate road-going R35 has been kicking around since 2014 and is based on a car that’ll be celebrating its 13th birthday this year.

But that doesn’t mean the old dog doesn’t have a trick or two left up its sleeve. Perhaps to prove the Nismo can still cut it against its young whippersnapper rivals, Nissan installed its Super GT pilot Tsugio Matsuda in the driver’s seat and sent the pairing around Japan’s Tsukuba circuit.

The result? A 59.3-second lap time at the dinky 1.2-mile track, which is a new production car record, Nissan says.