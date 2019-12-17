The New 375bhp Porsche Macan GTS Is Lower And Faster Than Ever

Porsche has dropped, boosted and otherwise enhanced the Macan GTS, making it the most driver-focused of the brand’s small SUVs

Porsche has revealed a new and updated version of the Macan GTS, the most driver-focused Macan in the range. Power has been bumped up by 20bhp versus the old car, now making a healthy (but somehow still surprisingly low) 375bhp from its 2.9-litre biturbo ‘hot’ V6, where the turbochargers actually sit inside the vee of the cylinder banks. Torque is up by 15lb ft, too, for a grand total of 384lb ft across a broad range from 1750rpm to 5000rpm.

Tweaks to the PDK gearbox have had an impact as well, helping the mid-size SUV shave 0.3 seconds off its predecessor’s 0-62mph time. It now stands at 4.7 seconds, and if you keep the loud pedal pinned then you’ll eventually reach 162mph. No 155mph limiters here. Fuel economy is what you make of it with your right foot, but 25mpg should be possible according to the European WLTP test cycle. That’s still probably a bit optimistic for most owners, mind.

The standard chassis has been lowered 15mm compared to lesser Macans, but if you spec the optional adaptive air suspension then you can choose to drop that by another 10mm for even slipperier aerodynamics and a lower centre of gravity. It sits happily on 20-inch ‘RS Spyder Design’ wheels that do a terrible job of hiding the ample cast iron discs, measuring 360mm and 320mm at the front and rear respectively. These can be upgraded with optional Porsche Surface Coated Brake tech – that’s a tungsten carbide coating – or with the full ceramic composite brakeset.