The 'Moderna' Is A Sub-1000kg Celebration Of Ferrari In The '60s
GTO Engineering plans to build a brand new car that echoes the styling and specifications of the Ferrari 250 SWB
Having busied itself with a bunch of thoroughly re-worked Ferrari 250 SWB ‘Revival’ cars, UK-based GTO Engineering is to embark on something even more ambitious. It’s been given the codename ‘Moderna’, which is billed as, “a sub-1000 kg sports car celebrating the best of Sixties motoring with modern and motorsport-derived engineering”.
Although not namechecked specifically, the car’s styling clearly references the 250 SWB. It’ll be entirely unrelated though - the Moderna is a brand new sports car built from the ground up. At its core will be a tubular steel space frame structure, to which carbon fibre and aluminium body panels will be attached.
Just like the original 250 SWB, a quad-cam V12 will provide propulsion. Rather than use an original Ferrari engine, the Moderna will have a powerplant developed in-house by GTO. It’ll also be matched to much more modern chassis, with a fully independent suspension and bigger wheels allowing for the fitting of big brakes. The original car, for comparison, had a rigid rear suspension setup with leaf springs.
It sounds like every car GTO produces will be different, with a high-level of customisation promised. Beyond the usual paint and trim choices, customers will also be able to pick from different suspension and gearbox options.
GTO hasn’t given a timeframe for when we’ll see completed cars, nor has it revealed how much the thing will cost. With the 250 SWB revival costing £850,000, we’d predict a price that can be described as ‘spendy’.
