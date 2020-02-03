or register
News

The Mercedes X-Class Pick-Up Is Already Being Killed Off

Citing low demand, Mercedes has confirmed it'll cease production of the Nissan Navarra-related X-Class in May

We first heard murmurings of Mercedes wanting to cull its X-Class pick-up from the range as long ago as last July, and now the death of the model has been confirmed.

It’s only been in production for two full years, but before the mid-point of 2020, it’ll be no more. The reason is simple: not enough people are buying them.

In a statement about the X-Class’ impending demise, Mercedes said:

“With the X-Class launch in 2017, Mercedes-Benz entered into a new segment and presented a mid-size pick-up. We drew in a lot of attention with this vehicle. Now it has been decided that from the end of May, 2020, we will no longer produce this relatively young model.

“In our global product portfolio, the X-Class is a niche product which plays a great role in a few markets, including Australia and South Africa.”

Prices for the X-Class start at £35,238 and cap out at nearly £50,000, despite the vehicle's humble underpinnings
‘Niche’ is being diplomatic - in 2019 15,300 were shifted worldwide. In sales terms, it’s eclipsed by the Nissan Navara upon which the X-Class is heavily based.

Those humble underpinnings no doubt hindered the X-Class is making a mark, particularly considering how much of a premium Mercedes was charging for its take on the pick-up remit. One BMW executive was particularly unimpressed by what the rival firm had made, calling the X-Class “appalling”.

