Matt Robinson 6 hours ago
The Jaguar I-Pace Is Now Much Faster (At Charging)

Jaguar has revealed an updated version of the I-Pace, with a faster on-board charger and other tech improvements

This is the newly updated Jaguar I-Pace. It looks the same as before, it’s no faster, and the range remains the same at 292 miles. But don’t worry - there is a sufficient amount of newness going on.

It may be no quicker in a straight line, but speed has increased where it really counts for an EV: charging times. The 7kW on-board charger has been upgraded to an 11kW unit, so it’s now possible to plug the I-Pace into an 11kW wall box and get 33 miles of range an hour. From empty, it’ll be possible to fully charge the 90kWh battery pack in 8.6 hours.

Plugging it into a 7kW wallbox, for comparison, would give a full charge in a more leisurely 12 hours and 45 minutes. As before, a 50kW fast charger can supply 39 miles of range in 15 minutes, while a 100kW charger will increase range by 78 miles in the same time period.

Although the I-Pace’s styling is largely unaltered, there are some subtle tweaks. There’s a new ‘Atlas Grey’ grille tip finish, plus a new ‘Bright Pack’ option. The latter provides a chrome grille surround, Atlas Grey mirror caps, ‘Satin Chrome’ window surrounds and an Atlas Grey rear diffuser. The ‘Black Pack’ option, meanwhile, now includes gloss black badging.

The colour palette has been expanded, with new options including ‘Caldera Red’, ‘Portofino Blue’ and ‘Eiger Grey’. Wheel choice is improved too, with a new 19-inch set joining the line-up and replacing the 18s fitted as standard on the S.

We shouldn’t be miffed that performance hasn’t changed, as the I-Pace is no slouch. The twin-motor powertrain provides the equivalent of 395bhp, making for a 0-60mph time of just 4.5 seconds. That’s only a tenth slower than an F-Type P450 V8.

Inside, there’s the new ‘Pivi Pro’ infotainment system, working out of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster plus 10 and five-inch upper and lower central touchscreens. Although the setup is said to be “inspired by smartphones”, you still get physical rotary controllers. Good.

The refreshed I-Pace is available to order now, priced from £65,195.

