The Honda Civic Type R TC Is A Box-Ready Racer For $90k

The latest race-ready Civic is built for American Touring Car races, and surely will be one of the angriest-looking cars on the grid. What do you think of it?

The Honda Civic Type R TC Is A Box-Ready Racer For $90k

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a touring car racer (and let’s be honest, that’s almost all of us), this story’s for you. Honda has revealed its third Civic-based racecar, the Civic Type R TC, which is set to compete in the SRO TC Americas Touring Car championship. It’s yours for $89,995, which will need to go to the Honda Performance Division (HPD).

It may start the same way as road-going Type Rs do, rolling off the production line at Honda’s UK factory in Swindon, but the Type R TC comes with plenty of uprated parts. The bodywork is mostly the same as the road version, although it does feature a HPD adjustable rear spoiler, a J’s Racing vented bonnet made from fibre-reinforced plastic and a high-flow front grille. HPD also changes out the oil cooler, brake and radiator inlet ducts.

The engine is also production-based, producing between 266bhp and 325bhp depending on the series it’ll be used in. It’s mated to a Borla exhaust, has a Cusco limited-slip differential and gears three and four have been strengthened. Otherwise, the six-speed manual gearbox is the same as you’ll find in the road car, and the intercooler and ECU are carried over too.

The TC’s suspension has been treated to much wider-ranging updates. Bilstein adjustable dampers join Eibach racing springs, while HPD has also worked on the rear stabiliser bar, rear lower arms camber, caster and toe adjustment. Behind a set of 18-inch Forgestar aluminium wheels, you’ll find meaty Brembo brakes, Girodisc front rotors and Goodridge brake lines. The rear calipers and rotors meanwhile are the same as the road-going car.

As you’d expect from a racing car, the TC gets a roll cage, racing seat, a six-point harness, window nets and a fire control system.

Besides the car and all the tasty upgrades you’ve just read about, HPD offers trackside engineering and parts support and a technical support line.

The Honda Civic Type R TC is the middle rung of Honda’s Civic-based ladder. Below it is the $52,500 Civic Si TCA, with the Civic Coupe’s 1.5-litre engine and production bodywork, while the Civic Type R TCR is a fully fledged, $172,238 racing car for the World TCR championship and similarly high-profile events.

Would you have the Civic Type R TC as your track weapon? Let us know in the comments.

