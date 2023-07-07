The Gorgeous Eccentrica Lamborghini Diablo Is A Next-Level Restomod

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The word ‘restomod’ doesn’t really do the Eccentrica Lamborghini Diablo justice. Yes, it still looks like a Diablo at first glance, with a healthy dose of Diablo GTR influence. But look closer, and you’ll see that although the overall shape is much the same, almost every detail of its new composite body is different. The intakes for the V12 have been reshaped, and the rear deck is now much more intricately designed, featuring two carbon fibre covers marked with ‘remove before flight’ in a nod to fighter jets. Whip them off, and you’ll have a lovely view of the engine.

There are ‘floating’ front wheel arches, plus new front and rear-end designs sporting 3D-printed titanium grilles. The rear, by the way, is one massive clamshell rather than a separate bumper, although there is a brace-like structure fulfilling that job, and underneath it is an upswept Capristo exhaust. The headlights are particularly interesting - rather than pop-up headlights as on the original car, they’re in a ‘pop-down’ arrangement with three settings. The Eccentrica Diablo’s tubular space frame structure itself is radically different from the donor car’s too, featuring both a longer wheelbase (complemented by shorter front and rear overhangs from the bodyshell) and an increase in width.

There’s further jet fighter inspiration inside, where you’ll find toggle switches for the two fuel pumps and the ignition, so you can pretend you’re about to fire up an F-15 before every drive. Near this is what might just be the best-looking gated shifter design we’ve ever seen, while the dashboard is pure retro-futurism, featuring various old-school digital screens. There’s also a carbon-fibre steering column. Technical details seem to be thin on the ground, so we haven’t found out anything about the chassis, or the powerplant, other than the fact it now breaths out of that lovely, superbike-like Capristo exhaust. Early Diablos came with 5.7-litre V12s, with a 6.0-litre unit found in later models.