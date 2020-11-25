The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata Blends GT3 And GTE Knowledge For High-Cost Track Day Fun

Ferrari has revealed a track-only version of the 488, initially available only to those who've participated in the Competizioni GT series

It’s been over 18 months since Ferrari replaced its 488 GTB with the F8 Tributo, but the old girl was worthy of one more derivative, it seems. What you see here is the 488 GT Modificata, a track car developed using learnings from Maranello’s GT3 and GTE racing programmes. It gets a new carbon fibre body, with aerodynamic appendages that look identical to those you’ll find hanging off a 488 GT3 Evo. At 143mph (230kmh), the aero package generates 1000kg of downforce.

Further pilfering from the GTE and GT3 programmes, the Modificata has various unspecified race components in its 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, giving a new output of 680bhp. The gearbox is available with different ratios, and now has a carbon fibre clutch. The suspension is lifted straight from the 488 GTE, while the new Brembo brake setup features an ABS system originally used by the 488 GT3. You also get full Pirelli slick tyres, the temperatures for which are monitored and relayed to the driver.

On the gadget front, there’s also a V-Box data logger which works together with a Bosch telemetry system. The recordings this captures can be pulled onto a USB stick - handy for the post-session chat with your reassuringly expensive driver coach. They can also come along for the ride, thanks to the additional Sabelt racing seat.