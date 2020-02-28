The 2020 Geneva Motor Show Has Been Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiss authorities have banned any events with 1000 or more attendees, leading to the cancellation of this year's Geneva Motor Show

The Koenigsegg Jesko was one of the stars of 2019's Geneva show

The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show won’t be happening. To curtail the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus - of which there are over 84,000 cases of worldwide at the time of writing - the Swiss Federal Council has banned all gatherings of 1000 attendees or more until 15 March at least. In a statement, it said (translated):

“The Federal Council is aware that its decision has major consequences for the population in Switzerland. However, it allows effective protection of the population and public health. With this measure, the aim is to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Switzerland.”

Geneva show organisers have confirmed that - just a few days before the start of the event - it is indeed cancelled. It won’t be rescheduled due to the logistical challenges associated with putting on such a large show. Currently, we’re working under the assumption that all of the planned Geneva reveals for next week will still be going ahead virtually as scheduled - no manufacturers have told us otherwise thus far.

Some planned Geneva debuts like the VW Golf GTI have already been revealed digitally in the lead-up to the event