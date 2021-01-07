Tame Toyota GR Yaris Advert Banned For Promoting 'Unsafe Driving'

The above Toyota advert featuring the new GR Yaris (and a Celica, briefly) may look tame, but not everyone saw it that way. Australia’s Advertising Standards Bureau has stepped in following one or more complaints that claim “the commercial promotes speeding and may influence people to speed which is very dangerous”.

Specifically, the 30-second video supposedly fell foul of two parts of the Federal Chamber for Automotive Industries Motor Vehicle Advertising Code: ‘unsafe driving’ and ‘breaking the speed limit’.

In response, Toyota insisted it merely wanted “to show the Yaris’s versatility across a range of Australian road types”. The company added, “Toyota takes the opinion of the complainant very seriously. However, it is our belief that the Advertisement does not contravene the FCAI Code or the applicable laws and regulations that govern community roads and driving standards.”