or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 4
News

Subaru Is Cooking Up A 2.4 400bhp Boxer, A45 2.0 Used As Benchmark

The next Subaru WRX STI is set to use a 395bhp 2.4-litre flat-four which is being benchmarked against Mercedes-AMG's M139

Remind me later
Subaru - Subaru Is Cooking Up A 2.4 400bhp Boxer, A45 2.0 Used As Benchmark - News

The Subaru WRX STI is a car that’s failed to move with the times. Once packing the kind of firepower that worry the average Porsche 911 owner, the flagship fast Scooby isn’t the giant killer it once was and has even been caught up (in many cases overhauled) by mere hot hatches. For shame!

This clearly hasn’t been lost on Subaru, however. According to Forbes, the Japanese manufacturer has benchmarked its latest and greatest boxer engine against the mighty Mercedes-AMG M139 416bhp inline-four, which is used in the A45 S.

Subaru - Subaru Is Cooking Up A 2.4 400bhp Boxer, A45 2.0 Used As Benchmark - News

The ‘FA24’ will be a 2.4-litre, circa-400bhp monster which will also kick out a muscular 361lb ft of torque. In terms of power, that’s an increase of over a third. The hot hatch world won’t know what’s hit it.

As always, this flat-four will be hooked up to a permanent all-wheel drive system, marking the Subaru out against rivals which tend to favour part-time setups. Off-the-line pace will be suitably brisk - expect a 0-62mph time starting with the number four.

The next Subaru WRX STI may take styling inspiration from the Viziv Performance STI concept
The next Subaru WRX STI may take styling inspiration from the Viziv Performance STI concept

It’s been suggested before that the next WRX STI will take styling inspiration from the wild Viziv Performance STI concept, which is just fine by us. We won’t be seeing it for a while yet, however - the reveal is unlikely to happen before 2021.

More Subaru posts

4 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Skoda Octavia vRS Shown in Design Sketches, 242bhp Hybrid System Confirmed News This Is A Test Mule For The Hybrid McLaren 570S Successor News Check Out The Abarth 695 70th Anniversario's Mad Rear Spoiler News The Hyundai Veloster N Performance Concept Is A Harder, Meaner Hot Hatch News Hype Alert: Next-Gen Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spotted News There's A New RWD Audi R8, And This Time It's Not A Limited-Edition News The New Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Is The Baby Lambo You Want News BMW Will Make Internal Combustion Engines For Another 30 Years, R&D Boss Says

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or