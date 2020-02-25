Subaru Is Cooking Up A 2.4 400bhp Boxer, A45 2.0 Used As Benchmark

The Subaru WRX STI is a car that’s failed to move with the times. Once packing the kind of firepower that worry the average Porsche 911 owner, the flagship fast Scooby isn’t the giant killer it once was and has even been caught up (in many cases overhauled) by mere hot hatches. For shame!

This clearly hasn’t been lost on Subaru, however. According to Forbes, the Japanese manufacturer has benchmarked its latest and greatest boxer engine against the mighty Mercedes-AMG M139 416bhp inline-four, which is used in the A45 S.