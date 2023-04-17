or register
Revealed: Max Verstappen's $6.4m personal car collection

The Red Bull Formula One driver owns an impressive fleet of cars!

Max Verstappen’s fast cars are not limited to Formula One circuits.

The Red Bull F1 driver has built up a sizable net worth thanks to his two consecutive championships - and owns a personal car collection to match it.

The cars in his private garage are estimated to be worth around $6.4m.

They include:

  • A yellow Renault Clio - a gift from mum and dad!
  • A Renault R. S. 01 worth $400,000 was his first purchase
  • A Porsche 911 GT3 RS
  • Verstappen owns four Aston Martins…
  • A DB11 - the road-approved version of James Bond’s car in the film Spectre. It is worth $200,000 and is fit with orange stitching, a nod to his home country.
  • He also has a 2018 Vantage ($150,000), and a DBS Superleggera ($360,000)
  • His crown jewel in the Aston Martin-Red Bull collaboration - the Valkyrie hypercar - worth $2.7m.
  • Verstappen also owns a Ferrari 488 Pista ($331,000), a Ferrari Monza SP2 ($1.8m), and a Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG ($78,000)

After Verstappen became the youngest-ever race winner (18 years and 228 days) at the 2016 F1 Spanish Grand Prix, his gift to himself was a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, then worth an estimated $400,000.

Verstappen’s prized possession - and one of his four Aston Martins - is the Valkyrie hypercar. It was a collaboration with Red Bull.

Verstappen also owns many other fast toys.

His jet ski in Monaco is worth a reported $20,000.

And his incredible sim-racing set-up is supposedly worth $35,000.

