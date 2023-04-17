Revealed: Max Verstappen's $6.4m personal car collection

Max Verstappen’s fast cars are not limited to Formula One circuits.

The Red Bull F1 driver has built up a sizable net worth thanks to his two consecutive championships - and owns a personal car collection to match it.

The cars in his private garage are estimated to be worth around $6.4m.

They include:

A yellow Renault Clio - a gift from mum and dad!

A Renault R. S. 01 worth $400,000 was his first purchase

A Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Verstappen owns four Aston Martins…

A DB11 - the road-approved version of James Bond’s car in the film Spectre. It is worth $200,000 and is fit with orange stitching, a nod to his home country.

He also has a 2018 Vantage ($150,000), and a DBS Superleggera ($360,000)

His crown jewel in the Aston Martin-Red Bull collaboration - the Valkyrie hypercar - worth $2.7m.

Verstappen also owns a Ferrari 488 Pista ($331,000), a Ferrari Monza SP2 ($1.8m), and a Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG ($78,000)

After Verstappen became the youngest-ever race winner (18 years and 228 days) at the 2016 F1 Spanish Grand Prix, his gift to himself was a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, then worth an estimated $400,000.