Replacement For Recalled Harbor Freight Axle Stand Fails On First Use, Customer Reports
A customer exchanged his recalled 'Pittsburgh' axle stands for a new set, only to experience immediate failure
A few weeks ago, news emerged of a huge Harbor Freight Tools axle stand recall involving as many as 1.7 million products. One customer with a set diligently returned his to the retailer for replacement, but incredibly, he’s reporting that one of them failed pretty much immediately.
1320video.com’s Facebook page posted two images of the broken Pittsburgh-branded three-tonne stand. Rather than related to the pawl disengaging, which can potentially happen with the recalled units, the issue here was a weld failure on the base of the stand.
The customer, Mike Galli, later told The Drive: “Not too sure how a three-ton jack stand can’t handle the weight of a Volkswagen Golf…It was the first time using them as well after having swapped the previous recalled ones out”. Thankfully, it seems the stand stayed upright in its broken state, and no one was injured by the failure.
The stands went straight back to a Harbor Freight outlet, where the employees said they hadn’t seen any others in this state. The company, which has over 1000 branches across the United States, told The Drive that it will be speaking to Galli as part of an investigation.
As a reminder, there are two recalls for Pittsburgh stands. The first covers three-tonne units made from December 2012 to December 2019 with the part number 61196, and those built from January to March 2020 with part number 56371. The second involves six-tonne stands built from June 2013 and November 2013 with the part number 61197.
We’d understand if you’re now dubious about using any Harbor Freight axle stand, but whatever the supplier, it’s always advisable to have some form of back-up or redundancy should the worst happen through either failure or operator error.
