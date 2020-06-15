Replacement For Recalled Harbor Freight Axle Stand Fails On First Use, Customer Reports

A few weeks ago, news emerged of a huge Harbor Freight Tools axle stand recall involving as many as 1.7 million products. One customer with a set diligently returned his to the retailer for replacement, but incredibly, he’s reporting that one of them failed pretty much immediately.

1320video.com’s Facebook page posted two images of the broken Pittsburgh-branded three-tonne stand. Rather than related to the pawl disengaging, which can potentially happen with the recalled units, the issue here was a weld failure on the base of the stand.

The customer, Mike Galli, later told The Drive: “Not too sure how a three-ton jack stand can’t handle the weight of a Volkswagen Golf…It was the first time using them as well after having swapped the previous recalled ones out”. Thankfully, it seems the stand stayed upright in its broken state, and no one was injured by the failure.