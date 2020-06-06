Prepare For 12 Minutes Of Buttock-Clenching Nurburgring Near-Misses And Prangs
This video from Brünnchen Auto Addiction aims to highlight some of the common "dangerous situations" you're likely to spot at the Nurburgring
Camp out at some of the Nurburgring’s more notorious corners, and you’ll start to see patterns emerge. Similar mistakes, leading to the same kinds of near misses or crashes.
The intention of this video from Auto Addiction intends to highlight some of these “common dangerous situations” at the Nordschleife, with particular attention paid to the Brünnchen corner.
It’s unclear if any of this footage was shot following the Nurburgring’s reopening for ‘contactless’ Touristenfahrten laps in April. The VLN incidents certainly would have been much earlier in the year, with the 2020 season - hit by Covid-19-related delays - not due to restart until later this month.
But we suppose that’s the point - whenever caught on camera, Nurburgring cock-ups don’t look all that different…
1 comment