or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago 1
Nürburgring

Prepare For 12 Minutes Of Buttock-Clenching Nurburgring Near-Misses And Prangs

This video from Brünnchen Auto Addiction aims to highlight some of the common "dangerous situations" you're likely to spot at the Nurburgring

Remind me later

Camp out at some of the Nurburgring’s more notorious corners, and you’ll start to see patterns emerge. Similar mistakes, leading to the same kinds of near misses or crashes.

The intention of this video from Auto Addiction intends to highlight some of these “common dangerous situations” at the Nordschleife, with particular attention paid to the Brünnchen corner.

Prepare For 12 Minutes Of Buttock-Clenching Nurburgring Near-Misses And Prangs - Nürburgring

It’s unclear if any of this footage was shot following the Nurburgring’s reopening for ‘contactless’ Touristenfahrten laps in April. The VLN incidents certainly would have been much earlier in the year, with the 2020 season - hit by Covid-19-related delays - not due to restart until later this month.

But we suppose that’s the point - whenever caught on camera, Nurburgring cock-ups don’t look all that different…

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Nürburgring Here's A Mercedes-AMG A45 S Smashing Out A 7min 48sec 'Ring Lap

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or