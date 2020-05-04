The Nurburgring Is Back Open For 'Contactless' Touristenfahrten Laps

The Nordschleife has enjoyed its first weekend of tourist lap action since being closed due to the pandemic, but strict social distancing rules are in place

It’ll be a while before any semblance of normality resumes thanks to the C word, but a bunch of Nurburgring touristenfahrten compilation videos popping up in my YouTube subscription list this morning was a nice step forward. Yep, the Nordschleife enjoyed its first weekend of tourist laps in about a month and a half, with public access to the 12.9-mile track reopened on 30 April. Anyone wishing to tackle the ‘Ring must abide by new rules for the foreseeable, however. Tickets can only be bought online, and a maximum of two people - who need to have arrived together - are allowed in a car. Customers are being advised to stay in the car at all times, but if for any reason they need to get out (only possible in a designated area), a minimum distance of two metres from others needs to be maintained. Face masks are also mandatory for anyone not in a vehicle.

Car parking areas normally open to Touristenfahrten participants are all closed - instead, anyone needing to stop before or after a lap must go to the Grand Prix circuit paddock. It’s not possible to immediately take a second go - you go in for your lap, and you come straight back out again - and the Adenauer Breidscheid gate has been closed. Nurburgring vlogger Misha Charoudin also noted in his first lap video that there seemed to be a larger police presence than normal. Hotels in the area are still all closed. “Nürburgring therefore requests that you refrain from traveling further and only come to the Nürburgring if a tourist trip is actually carried out and you can then go home,” circuit management has said.